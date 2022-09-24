A street gangster was hacked to death in swift retribution for crashing a party on rival turf and attacking the birthday boy with a machete, a court has heard.Salem Koudou, 19, was stabbed 32 times after he was chased by up to 15 people intent on revenge in Brixton, south London, jurors heard.Darius Kwakye, 29, Donte McCalla, 21, and Tristan Bullock, 21, are on trial at the Old Bailey for his murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter, which they deny.Opening their trial on Monday, Oliver Glasgow KC said there could be no excuse for the “murderous attack”.On 20 August 2020,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO