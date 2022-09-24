ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly

I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Longview Salvadorans give back to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — From owning a family business to giving back to her community, one Longview woman does both. Sophia Sartors' family came from Santo Tomás, San Salvador, El Salvador and moved to Longview when she was just 10-years-old. Sophia said her family moved for a better life...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Car runs into garage of Tyler house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Iron Horse Heritage Festival kicks off in Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The annual Iron Horse Heritage Festival kicked off on Friday in Mineola. Iron horse is a community-favorite, full of food, family and fun. The festival is a tribute to the railroad and its start in the city of Mineola. Friday night’s festivities kicked off with a hobo food special and tiny […]
MINEOLA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home

As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

SMITH CO HOUSE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-23-22

In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 22 minutes ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

