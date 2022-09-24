Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Stolen ATM from New Haven found along Route 8 in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An ATM that was reported stolen out of New Haven was found discarded along a highway in Bridgeport on Monday. State police reported that troopers found the machine while patrolling along Route 8. Troopers said they quickly figured out that the ATM was stolen out of...
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
Eyewitness News
Report card for Connecticut’s bridges, roads and rail system to be unveiled
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Grades for Connecticut’s bridges, roads, rails, and more will be revealed on Tuesday. The Connecticut Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers said it will unveil its 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure during a news conference at the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Train Station.
Body found near train tracks identified as New Haven man missing since July
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a body that was found Friday near train tracks in Beacon Falls as a man who has been missing since July. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven, was found half a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road, according to Connecticut State […]
Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say
Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash
2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported.
News 12
Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt
Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury
*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Eyewitness News
Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield said they’re looking into a group of people who have repeatedly caused disturbances in a small neighborhood. Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, the Wethersfield Police Department said it received several 911 calls to report numerous motor vehicles in the area of Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road.
Eyewitness News
Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home. It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line. This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half...
Eyewitness News
Man dies after car drives into water at Saybrook Point Inn
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A 74-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the water behind Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina. The Old Saybrook Police Department received a 911 call around 10:21 pm saying a car drove into the water. Police, fire, emergency services, and the Middlesex Health...
2 injured after SUV crashes into Hartford gas station
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An SUV crashed late Saturday morning into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency at about 11:20 a.m. caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, […]
WTNH.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Plainville crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash on I-84 East in Plainville Sunday night, according to state police. The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. State police said that a Lexus LS 400 was traveling on I-84 East, west of exit 34, in the far left lane. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, was traveling adjacent to the Lexus.
Body found at Beacon Falls identified as missing person
Police have identified the body they found half a mile North of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road over the weekend.
Eyewitness News
Man seriously hurt in Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man from Ashford was seriously hurt in a crash in Plainville on Sunday night. According to sate police, the man was operating a motorcycle on Interstate 84 east in the center lane near exit 34 just before 10 p.m. when he swerved to the left.
Eyewitness News
3 hospitalized after SUV drives into gas station building
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A SUV drove into a gas station building on Saturday, police say. According to the Hartford Fire Department, the accident happened at a Shell gas station on Capitol Avenue and Broad Street. The SUV jumped the curb and went into the building, initial reports say. Three...
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
