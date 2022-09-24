ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon Falls, CT

Eyewitness News

Stolen ATM from New Haven found along Route 8 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An ATM that was reported stolen out of New Haven was found discarded along a highway in Bridgeport on Monday. State police reported that troopers found the machine while patrolling along Route 8. Troopers said they quickly figured out that the ATM was stolen out of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say

Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
BEACON FALLS, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash

2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt

Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury

*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home. It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line. This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies after car drives into water at Saybrook Point Inn

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A 74-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the water behind Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina. The Old Saybrook Police Department received a 911 call around 10:21 pm saying a car drove into the water. Police, fire, emergency services, and the Middlesex Health...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

2 injured after SUV crashes into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An SUV crashed late Saturday morning into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency at about 11:20 a.m. caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Plainville crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash on I-84 East in Plainville Sunday night, according to state police. The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. State police said that a Lexus LS 400 was traveling on I-84 East, west of exit 34, in the far left lane. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, was traveling adjacent to the Lexus.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News

WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT

