Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison
Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
Meet the Black Woman Lawyer to Represent Alabama Pastor Who Was Wrongfully Arrested
Atlanta-based attorney Bethaney Embry Jones is one of the lawyers representing Alabama pastor Michael Jennings after he was wrongfully arrested by Childersburg police. Jones is an exceptional lawyer who specializes in civil rights and personal injury cases. In May 2022, Pastor Jennings was arrested while standing outside next to a...
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama man convicted of raping woman with intellectual disabilities
An Alabama man was found guilty of raping a woman with intellectual disabilities Wednesday. Ronald W. Kaefer of Jemison was found guilty of first-degree rape in criminal court on Wednesday. “This was a very important case to us, and we were glad that the jury arrived at the truth,” 19th...
Special Master Says Trump Should Give Names of Staffers Who Review Mar-a-Lago Docs to Him, Not the Government
Former President Donald Trump must disclose to a special master — but not to the U.S. Department of Justice — the names of his lawyers and staffers who will obtain access to the material seized during an FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, with Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie wrote in a protective order issued Friday.
Washington Examiner
Biden team’s subpoena of an Alabama traditionalist group is frightfully abusive
Sometimes, legal motions are so improper and constitutionally offensive that the lawyers deserve to suffer personal and professional consequences, along with any supervisors who approved them. Such is the case with a stunningly abusive subpoena issued by the Justice Department against a citizens’ group in Alabama. Acting through Assistant...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
RELATED PEOPLE
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Syphilis on the rise in babies in Alabama, early detection can help
A wave of sexually transmitted diseases is increasingly affecting the tiniest patients in Alabama, more than doubling the number of babies born since 2019 with infections that can cause death and disability. Congenital syphilis happens when a mother passes a sexually transmitted infection on to her baby. Up to 40...
Five members of Oath Keepers go on trial in Washington, D.C.
Five members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers will go on trial Tuesday facing the most serious charges connected with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Comments / 0