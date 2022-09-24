ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden team’s subpoena of an Alabama traditionalist group is frightfully abusive

Sometimes, legal motions are so improper and constitutionally offensive that the lawyers deserve to suffer personal and professional consequences, along with any supervisors who approved them. Such is the case with a stunningly abusive subpoena issued by the Justice Department against a citizens’ group in Alabama. Acting through Assistant...
ALABAMA STATE
