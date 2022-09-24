Read full article on original website
Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks
Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
Baltimore man confesses to murdering girlfriend, dumping body by railroad tracks
Court charging documents reveal what led to the murder of 53-year-old Kelly Logan, whose body was discovered five days ago under a railroad track in South Baltimore.
Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say
Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
Man found shot in car hospitalized, police say
WASHINGTON — A man is being treated with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a car in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officers were called to an intersection in the 900 block of Frontage Road, SW D.C., for a report of a...
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding
On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).
DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
3 teens arrested with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
OXON HILL, Md. — One 16 and two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in an armed carjacking that happened Sunday evening in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. Authorities said two boys from Maryland and one from Washington, D.C. were apprehended with the help of...
WUSA
DC Police continue search for two shooters in Saturday homicide
The community is still wrapping their minds around the loss of 62-year-old Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison Jr. He was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home.
Man Out On Bond Busted Beating Woman With 'Ghost Gun,' In Charles County, Police Say
A man released from jail on a $10,000 bond for violating his probation is facing multiple new charges following an alleged violent assault of a woman in Maryland. Branden Alfred Holland, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic assault when he pistol-whipped his female victim and threatened her in Charles County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 26.
Impaired Driver Busted With Brass Knuckles, Stolen Handgun After Crashing In Brandywine: Police
An allegedly impaired driver with a checkered criminal history found himself in a precarious position with an allegedly stolen handgun after crashing in Maryland over the weekend, state police said. Charles County resident John Michael Brand, 40, of White Plains, is facing multiple charges after troopers recovered a loaded stolen...
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
Baltimore security guard finds own gun in safe after blaming kids stealing it
A Baltimore security guard who reported having his gun stolen Saturday while working an event near City Hall, now says it wasn't stolen after all.
foxbaltimore.com
Police search for driver in Prince George's County alleged road rage shooting
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are looking for the driver suspected in an alleged road rage shooting near National Harbor in Prince George's County Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022. The victim told officers...
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
Howard Co. Police seeking two deadly hit-and-run drivers within 10 days
BALTIMORE - Howard County Police are searching for two drivers responsible for a pair of deadly hit-and-run crashes in less than two weeks.Police said 55-year-old Timothy Wise, from Columbia, was driving a motorized bicycle when he struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. on Sunday along Route 175 in Elkridge."It's obviously very dark in that particular section and in the middle of the night," said Seth Hoffman, with the Howard County Police Department.Police said the driver of the car took off."When he was ejected from that bike, he was struck by another vehicle in the roadway," Hoffman said.Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested on attempted murder warrant, possessing stolen firearm, police say
The Baltimore Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man on an attempted murder warrant and for possessing a stolen firearm yesterday in Hanover. Police said officers spotted Clinton Lee Robinson, who had an active attempted murder warrant, get into his car in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard. Officers were...
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
WTOP
Police: Deadly shooting in Suitland-Silver Hill
A man was shot and killed in Suitland-Silver Hill, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, according to a tweet from the police department.
WJLA
Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
