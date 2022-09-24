ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks

Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot in car hospitalized, police say

WASHINGTON — A man is being treated with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a car in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officers were called to an intersection in the 900 block of Frontage Road, SW D.C., for a report of a...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rapist#Burglary#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Man Out On Bond Busted Beating Woman With 'Ghost Gun,' In Charles County, Police Say

A man released from jail on a $10,000 bond for violating his probation is facing multiple new charges following an alleged violent assault of a woman in Maryland. Branden Alfred Holland, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic assault when he pistol-whipped his female victim and threatened her in Charles County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 26.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard Co. Police seeking two deadly hit-and-run drivers within 10 days

BALTIMORE - Howard County Police are searching for two drivers responsible for a pair of deadly hit-and-run crashes in less than two weeks.Police said 55-year-old Timothy Wise, from Columbia, was driving a motorized bicycle when he struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. on Sunday along Route 175 in Elkridge."It's obviously very dark in that particular section and in the middle of the night," said Seth Hoffman, with the Howard County Police Department.Police said the driver of the car took off."When he was ejected from that bike, he was struck by another vehicle in the roadway," Hoffman said.Police...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Police: Deadly shooting in Suitland-Silver Hill

A man was shot and killed in Suitland-Silver Hill, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, according to a tweet from the police department.
SUITLAND, MD
WJLA

Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy