Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO