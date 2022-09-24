ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Voice of America

After Partial Russian Retreat, Chilling Signs of Horrors Against Ukrainians Revealed

Almost 2,000 innocent people have been killed by Russian forces in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Ukraine – some just for speaking Ukrainian or having Ukrainian symbols. VOA’s Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze was granted exclusive access to the scene of a mass graveyard in Izium in the Kharkiv region that contains more than 400 bodies.
Voice of America

Ukrainian Push Slowed by Rain, River and Russian Holdouts

Kupiansk, Ukraine — What had been a lightning push by Ukraine to drive Moscow's forces from the eastern Kharkiv region slowed to a brutal slog Saturday, stalled by heavy rain and Russian resistance. In the frontline town of Kupiansk against a background of constant shelling noise a column of...
Voice of America

Senators Urge Biden to Increase Pressure on North Korea

WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators have expressed concern to the Biden administration at the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang over Russia's war in Ukraine. "We are troubled by news reports that Russia and North Korea are strengthening their relationship, which will aid [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty said in their letter dated Thursday.
Voice of America

Iran's Main Reformist Party Urges End to Mandatory Dress Code

Tehran — Iran's main reformist party called Saturday for an end to the mandatory Islamic dress code for women in force since 1983, after eight straight nights of protests. The Union of Islamic Iran People's Party also called for the winding down of the morality police charged with enforcing the code following the death in their custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.
Voice of America

Hundreds Arrested in Russian Crackdown on Anti-Mobilization Protests

Nearly 800 people have been detained in Russia as protests against the country's partial military mobilization continue in cities across the country. As of Sunday, at least 796 people had been detained in 33 cities, with almost half of the total reported in the capital, Moscow, according to OVD-Info. The...
Voice of America

In Moldova, Thousands Protest in New Call for Government's Resignation

CHISINAU — Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital Sunday for the second straight weekend to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiraling natural gas prices and inflation. The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise...
Voice of America

Though Lauded Abroad, Japan’s Abe Leaves Complicated Legacy at Home

TOKYO — Hundreds of foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Tuesday’s state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a reflection of his broad popularity overseas. But Abe, who was assassinated in July, leaves a more divided legacy at home. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, won respect,...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11 p.m.: Kazakhstan, a close ally of Russia, will not recognize the results of so-called referendums organized by Moscow on Ukraine’s territories occupied by Russian troops, RFE/RL’s Kazakh service reported.
Voice of America

US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More

Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
Voice of America

Iran Protests Flare for 10th Night as Tensions With West Grow

Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police. At least 41 people have been killed as Iran has heavily deployed...
Voice of America

Turkey Signals Possible Rapprochement With Syria

Washington — Recently there have been signs of reconciliation between Turkey and Syria, which have been at odds for more than a decade as Ankara supported Syrian rebel forces fighting Damascus. Pro-government daily Hurriyet reported September 16 that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed a wish to meet...
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s Referenda

Reaction in Kyiv as Russia continues its referendums in occupied territories the West characterizes as a sham. Plus, walking through the forest outside Izium, where over 400 bodies were found in a mass grave.
Voice of America

France's Macron Lands First State Visit of Biden's Presidency

Washington — French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies. The December 1 visit, following...
