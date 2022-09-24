Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Voice of America
After Partial Russian Retreat, Chilling Signs of Horrors Against Ukrainians Revealed
Almost 2,000 innocent people have been killed by Russian forces in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Ukraine – some just for speaking Ukrainian or having Ukrainian symbols. VOA’s Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze was granted exclusive access to the scene of a mass graveyard in Izium in the Kharkiv region that contains more than 400 bodies.
Russia-Ukraine war: explosions reported near Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into Baltic Sea – live
Swedish seismologists says blasts detected near gas pipelines, which are leaking into Baltic sea
Voice of America
Ukrainian Push Slowed by Rain, River and Russian Holdouts
Kupiansk, Ukraine — What had been a lightning push by Ukraine to drive Moscow's forces from the eastern Kharkiv region slowed to a brutal slog Saturday, stalled by heavy rain and Russian resistance. In the frontline town of Kupiansk against a background of constant shelling noise a column of...
Voice of America
Senators Urge Biden to Increase Pressure on North Korea
WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators have expressed concern to the Biden administration at the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang over Russia's war in Ukraine. "We are troubled by news reports that Russia and North Korea are strengthening their relationship, which will aid [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty said in their letter dated Thursday.
Voice of America
Iran's Main Reformist Party Urges End to Mandatory Dress Code
Tehran — Iran's main reformist party called Saturday for an end to the mandatory Islamic dress code for women in force since 1983, after eight straight nights of protests. The Union of Islamic Iran People's Party also called for the winding down of the morality police charged with enforcing the code following the death in their custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.
Voice of America
Hundreds Arrested in Russian Crackdown on Anti-Mobilization Protests
Nearly 800 people have been detained in Russia as protests against the country's partial military mobilization continue in cities across the country. As of Sunday, at least 796 people had been detained in 33 cities, with almost half of the total reported in the capital, Moscow, according to OVD-Info. The...
Voice of America
US Warns Russia of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ If It Launches Nuclear Attack in Ukraine
Washington — The U.S. has warned Russia of “catastrophic consequences” if it launches a nuclear attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Sunday. Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” show, said U.S. officials have told Russian officials privately that Biden “will...
Voice of America
In Moldova, Thousands Protest in New Call for Government's Resignation
CHISINAU — Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital Sunday for the second straight weekend to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiraling natural gas prices and inflation. The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise...
Voice of America
Though Lauded Abroad, Japan’s Abe Leaves Complicated Legacy at Home
TOKYO — Hundreds of foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Tuesday’s state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a reflection of his broad popularity overseas. But Abe, who was assassinated in July, leaves a more divided legacy at home. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, won respect,...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 26
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11 p.m.: Kazakhstan, a close ally of Russia, will not recognize the results of so-called referendums organized by Moscow on Ukraine’s territories occupied by Russian troops, RFE/RL’s Kazakh service reported.
Voice of America
US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More
Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
Voice of America
Iran Protests Flare for 10th Night as Tensions With West Grow
Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police. At least 41 people have been killed as Iran has heavily deployed...
Voice of America
Turkey Signals Possible Rapprochement With Syria
Washington — Recently there have been signs of reconciliation between Turkey and Syria, which have been at odds for more than a decade as Ankara supported Syrian rebel forces fighting Damascus. Pro-government daily Hurriyet reported September 16 that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed a wish to meet...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s Referenda
Reaction in Kyiv as Russia continues its referendums in occupied territories the West characterizes as a sham. Plus, walking through the forest outside Izium, where over 400 bodies were found in a mass grave.
Voice of America
France's Macron Lands First State Visit of Biden's Presidency
Washington — French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies. The December 1 visit, following...
