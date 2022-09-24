Aloy Thai Eatery to Become New Restaurant Concept

While it’s currently unclear as to which establishment will take over the space located at 211 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203 — which also once housed Daikon — a commercial construction permit regarding the project reads as follows:

“Tenant Improvement of a 1,180 SF space that was previously a restaurant into a new restaurant concept. There will be a new hood and makeup air unit, kitchen renovation, and minor interior changes.”

What Now Denver previously reported on Aloy Thai Eatery’s debut, explaining, “Aloy Thai Eatery differs from its sister restaurants, Aloy Thai Cuisine (Boulder) and Aloy Modern Thai (Denver), with its focus on a fast-casual setting, delivery, and take out. The new eatery’s menu will include the top 20 best sellers from both their Boulder and Denver locations, optional customizable plates made to order, and a lower price point.”

Owner Kim Naka grew up in Bangkok’s Chinatown neighborhood before coming to America with her two daughters and opening Boulder’s Aloy Thai in 2006. Regional Manager and business partner Mui Fisher had high hopes for the establishment, detailing the company’s goal of eventually being regarded as the Chipotle or Panda Express of fast-casual Thai food. It’s unclear as to why Aloy Thai Eatery has shuttered its doors. Updates are forthcoming.

