ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 32

B I L L
3d ago

Congratulations and welcome to the United States of America! You all are 1,000 new officially able to register to vote and voting Americans! Use your vote wisely and know that there are several on the ballot that do not care how hard you worked to become citizens. They do not care how much time it took or how much it cost. Some are most interested in allowing people that illegally crossed the border have what you worked for, without doing a darn thing to get it.

Reply(1)
14
Jacob North
2d ago

This would be news if it mattered. But being as they’re letting in illegals by the thousands every day, it kind of dims the light of people doing it the right way.

Reply
9
Linda Lee Jennings
3d ago

I bet they get housing before other who have been on a waiting list for years. our original citizens are now being placed at the end of the line and will not receive the servi es they are more deserving of this isn't right

Reply(9)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlerefined.com

Washington's Miss US Latina Roxette Solis heads to world pageant

Roxette Solis’ journey into pageantry started while growing up in El Salvador. Just last summer, as Miss Washington Latina, she represented Washington state at the Miss US Latina national competition in Florida and was crowned the winner. Now at 25 years old, the reigning beauty queen is set to compete at the Miss America Latina Del Mundo (world!) pageant in the Dominican Republic in October. Solis will represent the United States along with her El Salvadoran heritage. Leaving her home country in 2018 for the PNW, Solis now calls Vancouver, Washington home.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

SE Portland homeless sweep sparks tweet that draws taggers

After a semi-viral tweet claimed a Southeast Portland restaurant owner had laughed at a woman whose homeless encampment was removed by the city, at least one tagger hit the restaurant with extensive graffiti. “Laugh today die tomorrow,” appeared last Monday morning in red paint on a window at The Slide...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Whose sidewalks?

Lisa Schroeder’s excellent opinion piece poses a multipronged dilemma. (“Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish,” Sept. 18) The fifth of her very rational ideas says this: “City cleanliness depends on each one of us. Businesses, offices and landlords should “own” their part of the sidewalk and their buildings – meaning hose down dirty sidewalks and promptly remove graffiti when needed.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Workers at Southeast Portland Burgerville Location Move to Unionize

Workers at a Southeast Portland Burgerville store are joining the wave of labor organizing that's sweeping Portland. On Monday, workers employed at the Burgerville restaurant at SE Powell Ave and SE 25th Ave announced their intent to join the Burgerville Workers Union (BVWU), the nation's first fast food union. The...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convention Center
KXL

$50K Reward In Robbery Of Postal Carrier In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A postal carrier with the United States Postal Service was ambushed and robbed at gunpoint last week. The carrier was robbed at NE 10th and Hancock Street around 3:00pm on the afternoon of September 20th. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Paper shredding fundraiser returns Oregon City

Woman's Club organizing benefit, where donations will go to civic improvement, social services efforts.Oregon City Woman's Club is organizing a paper-shredding event from 9 a.m.-noon — or until the truck is filled — on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot of the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 1726 Washington St. Items will be shredded on site by Stericycle to protect your personal identity and to keep your personal information out of the trash. Paperclips and staples are OK. However, CDs, rubber bands, plastic covers or garbage cannot be mixed with the paper to be shredded. Three...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
KGW

Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest

WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
WOODBURN, OR
knpr

Trans religious leaders say scripture should inspire inclusive congregations

PORTLAND, Ore.— Something as small as signs that say "men" and "women" on the bathrooms in a house of worship can shut the door to trans people. "For me as a non-binary person, I've been to so many churches where they don't have a bathroom that I feel like I can use," says AJ Buckley, an Episcopal priest in Portland, Ore. "And so I'll just not go to the bathroom there."
PORTLAND, OR
ibwhsmag.com

The Graveless Forgotten of the Lone Fir Cemetery

With the spooky holiday season rapidly approaching, you may find yourself wanting to embrace its eerie spirit. Some may find themselves going to haunted houses or corn mazes, but if you’re looking to take an alternative route, going to a place with a creepy history may be a unique way to celebrate the season. Although there are popular places in Portland with a sinister story attached, such as the Shanghai Tunnels, you may not have heard of the chilling history of Portland’s Lone Fir Cemetery.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Greek Festival

The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy