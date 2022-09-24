Woman's Club organizing benefit, where donations will go to civic improvement, social services efforts.Oregon City Woman's Club is organizing a paper-shredding event from 9 a.m.-noon — or until the truck is filled — on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot of the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 1726 Washington St. Items will be shredded on site by Stericycle to protect your personal identity and to keep your personal information out of the trash. Paperclips and staples are OK. However, CDs, rubber bands, plastic covers or garbage cannot be mixed with the paper to be shredded. Three...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO