Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Yardbarker
Packers make Sammy Watkins injury decision that will disappoint Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve, per Dov Kleiman. One of Green Bay’s biggest 2022 concerns is their receiving core. They have plenty of options, but little experience. Watkins was one of the more trusted options at the position for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs
The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
Packers jump up power rankings after Week 3 victory vs. Bucs
The Green Bay Packers’ rise in the power rankings continues after their impressive road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defeat on the opening day at U.S. Bank Stadium is well and truly behind the Green Bay Packers now. Matt LaFleur’s team has put together consecutive wins, including a...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
Ben Skowronek poised to continue playing multiple roles in Rams' offense
The Los Angeles Rams are back atop the NFC West standings after a Week 1 loss saw fans question whether they still had the same magic that delivered them a Super Bowl victory last season. Despite a laundry list of injuries and the need to rely on contributions from lesser-known talents on both sides of the ball, the Rams are thriving, and look every bit as competitive as they did in 2021.
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence
The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
thecheyennepost.com
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
CBS Sports
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Packers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Buccaneers had a touchdown and change to...
fantasypros.com
Romeo Doubs registers team-high eight receptions in Week 3
Romeo Doubs caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Doubs caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' opening drive. Fantasy Impact:. Doubs had the best game of his young career leading the team with eight catches and 73...
FanSided
