Greenfield, MA

Greenfield prepared for fall tourism season

By Brett Willand
 3 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall foliage will be here before we know it and with the change of leaves comes a load of tourism.

Tourist every year from all over New England head to Franklin County and the city of Greenfield seems to be a fan favorite. Visitors can often enjoy dining, shopping, entertainment, history and live music up and down Main Street.

“Yeah absolutely, mostly the colors and the cooling down of the weather… I think it’s just very welcoming after a hot summer and the fall colors. People seem ready for it,” said Guy Baron of New York.

To prepare for the busy fall tourism season, the City of Greenfield has redesigned the VisitGreenfieldMA website. New features of the site include improved functionality and a refreshed design to showcase entertainment, attractions, and dining and retail listings.

“VisitGreenfieldMA has established itself as the most comprehensive source of information on events in Greenfield,” said Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams. “This new website will make it even easier for visitors and residents alike to connect with entertainment, shops and restaurants that define Greenfield as a cultural destination.”

