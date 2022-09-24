ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarkisian: Texas Tech fan shoving Ovie Oghoufo in field-rushing incident could've turned into 'ugly situation'

AUSTIN, Texas — A video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing an on-field incident involving a Texas Tech fan and Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo. The now viral footage shows an unidentified Red Raider fan forcefully shoving Oghoufo as fans stormed the field inside Jones AT&T Stadium after Texas Tech’s 37-34 OT win over Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation

Bijan Robinson’s fumble was ‘not the reason we lost the game’

Entering overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Longhorns held the momentum following a remarkable drive that went four plays and 46 yards in 21 seconds to set up a game-tying 48-yard field goal by redshirt freshman kicker Bert Auburn. With the...
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Five observations and Sunday chat

Strange things happen when you play in Lubbock. That statement will forever ring true for me and while yesterday’s matchup wasn’t the weirdest Lubbock game I’ve watched it will still qualify. Maybe it was the fact that after the Texas Longhorns offense executed a flawless one minute drill offense to send the game to overtime, they watched their All-American running back put the ball on turf to set up the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the game.
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Awesome 98

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
FanSided

Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football

It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
FanSided

Social media, fans react to Texas Tech upset of No. 22 Texas football

A big-time letdown transpired for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football in a tough upset loss on the road in overtime to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas had a shot to close out this game after taking a double-digit lead into the locker room at halftime.
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas falls from AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after OT loss to Texas Tech

As expected following their 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns have fallen out of the latest AP Top 25 after entering the weekend ranked No. 22. This time around, they didn’t receive a single vote. Texas also fell from the USA Today Sports...
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 37-34 OT loss to Texas Tech

Is it 2021? The product the No. 22 Texas Longhorns put on the field on Saturday afternoon would certainly suggest so, and unsurprisingly, it ended with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Longhorns latest loss. This was the...
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech gamethread

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are on the South Plains in Lubbock set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Central on ESPN and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation

Hudson Card named starting QB against Texas Tech

Per the Longhorn Network, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has announced that sophomore quarterback Hudson Card will get the start against Texas Tech in Lubbock this afternoon. Card received the start last week against UTSA and even with all four quarterbacks making the trip this week he will remain QB1...
