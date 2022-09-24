Read full article on original website
Related
Sarkisian: Texas Tech fan shoving Ovie Oghoufo in field-rushing incident could've turned into 'ugly situation'
AUSTIN, Texas — A video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing an on-field incident involving a Texas Tech fan and Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo. The now viral footage shows an unidentified Red Raider fan forcefully shoving Oghoufo as fans stormed the field inside Jones AT&T Stadium after Texas Tech’s 37-34 OT win over Texas.
Texas Tech trying to identify fan who hit Texas player
Texas Tech fans stormed the field following their team’s upset win over rival Texas on Saturday, and police are now looking for one individual who engaged in what the school called “unacceptable” behavior. A video that went viral on social media showed a Texas Tech fan aggressively...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in Gasparilla Bowl versus Maryland
There isn’t much to say after the Texas Longhorns overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Even so, Texas is still projected to make a bowl this year. 247Sports projects Texas to face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Gasparilla Bowl. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas WR Xavier Worthy is ‘day to day’ after lower leg injury vs. Texas Tech
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy is “day to day,” according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday morning, after suffering a lower leg injury against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday and sitting out the second half. An X-ray revealed that Worthy did not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
Bijan Robinson’s fumble was ‘not the reason we lost the game’
Entering overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Longhorns held the momentum following a remarkable drive that went four plays and 46 yards in 21 seconds to set up a game-tying 48-yard field goal by redshirt freshman kicker Bert Auburn. With the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Five observations and Sunday chat
Strange things happen when you play in Lubbock. That statement will forever ring true for me and while yesterday’s matchup wasn’t the weirdest Lubbock game I’ve watched it will still qualify. Maybe it was the fact that after the Texas Longhorns offense executed a flawless one minute drill offense to send the game to overtime, they watched their All-American running back put the ball on turf to set up the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Red Raiders' Gambles On Fourth Down Pay Off
Joey McGuire had his offense go for it on fourth down eight times on Saturday and it helped Texas Tech win its Big 12 opener.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football
It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
Social media, fans react to Texas Tech upset of No. 22 Texas football
A big-time letdown transpired for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football in a tough upset loss on the road in overtime to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas had a shot to close out this game after taking a double-digit lead into the locker room at halftime.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas falls from AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after OT loss to Texas Tech
As expected following their 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns have fallen out of the latest AP Top 25 after entering the weekend ranked No. 22. This time around, they didn’t receive a single vote. Texas also fell from the USA Today Sports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 37-34 OT loss to Texas Tech
Is it 2021? The product the No. 22 Texas Longhorns put on the field on Saturday afternoon would certainly suggest so, and unsurprisingly, it ended with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Longhorns latest loss. This was the...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech gamethread
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are on the South Plains in Lubbock set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Central on ESPN and this is your gamethread.
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Hudson Card named starting QB against Texas Tech
Per the Longhorn Network, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has announced that sophomore quarterback Hudson Card will get the start against Texas Tech in Lubbock this afternoon. Card received the start last week against UTSA and even with all four quarterbacks making the trip this week he will remain QB1...
Comments / 0