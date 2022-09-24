Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Famous People You May Spot in Detroit This Weekend: 9/29-10/3/22
There's a lot happening this weekend in Detroit to kick off October 2022. Now that fall is officially here, Michiganders have to switch up what they do for fun on the weekends. With the exception of the extreme outdoor enthusiasts, people throughout the state are storing camping equipment and beach gear and have to look elsewhere for entertainment.
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
Fried chicken fave Chick-fil-A opens Southfield location
The new store joins 10 in the metro Detroit area
LOOK: Man Builds Entire Miniature Movie Theater for Backyard Squirrels
When your local squirrel population starts to become a nuisance, what do you do? You make lemonade out of lemons. Recently, a Michigan man spent several hundred dollars putting together a miniature movie theater, entirely meant to service his backyard squirrels. See the little sanctuary below. Per NowThis’s clip, the...
Underground cocktail bar opens in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood
The Upright will serve craft cocktails and small plates in an intimate, cozy setting
wcsx.com
Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush
It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
fox2detroit.com
Two Sisters Grazing: Business created during pandemic flourishes
Jessica Savage found herself unemployed during the pandemic. As money became tight, she decided to launch a business with her older sister Tina. Now 'Two Sisters Grazing" is a thriving Detroit Charcuterie/Graze Company.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for 3 men who broke into beloved family-owned restaurant in Detroit
DETROIT – Police are looking for suspects that broke into a family-owned restaurant in Detroit early Monday morning. Noni’s Sherwood Grille, located on Livernois between 8 Mile and 7 Mile Roads, caught thieves on multiple security cameras. Three men used a crowbar to pry the restaurant’s back door...
detroitfashionnews.com
WAIT! Here are 5 More Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2
5 Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2. So, you thought we were done? We know there are more than five fabulous men’s clothing stores in Metro Detroit and we’ve been hearing your messages loud and clear! That’s why you’ll be seeing more and more men’s fashion posts from us from here on out.
michiganchronicle.com
Artist Mario Moore Explores Detroit’s Black Abolitionist Movement in New Exhibit
David Klein Gallery, 1520 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan, is pleased to announce the opening of Midnight and Canaan, a presentation of new paintings and silverpoint drawings by the Detroit based artist, Mario Moore. The exhibition will also feature the premier of “Take Flight” a short film directed by Danielle Eliska Lyle and produced by Mario Moore.
Long Gone: Electric Amusement Park, Detroit, Michigan: 1905-1928
One of Michigan's most unique amusement parks has been completely gone now for almost 100 years. It's the Electric Amusement Park along the Detroit River. It began operation in 1905 and was spread out over the east and west sides of the Belle Isle Bridge. Those who search for info...
Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
SCRAP Creative Reuse organizing Ypsilanti scavenger hunt in October
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Get ready to race around Ypsilanti during the second annual Reuse Road Rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. Participating teams will solve clues around Depot Town and downtown Ypsi between 2-5 p.m. as they compete to win gift cards to SCRAP Creative Reuse, prizes from local businesses and $100 in SCRAP dollars.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
wdet.org
New series highlights the importance of African-American led institutions
Beginning October 4 on Detroit Public Television, a new series will highlight stories of African Americans in a way that goes beyond a lens that distorts and mischaracterizes the community. Making Black America, hosted by history professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., seeks to demonstrate the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people throughout American history.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Pequeño Cantina
DETROIT – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re munching on the Mexican cuisine and cocktails offered at Pequeño Cantina in Detroit. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Pequeño Cantina is located off of Livernois near West Outer Drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jennifer Hudson shares her love for Detroit
With an Oscar, two Grammys, a Tony, and an Emmy, she is the youngest female EGOT winner in history, and now Jennifer Hudson has her own syndicated daytime talk show that you can watch on Local 4. The EGOT winner spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
