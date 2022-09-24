Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury.

The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.

The vehicle suffered heavy front end damage.

The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 the woman was able to self extricate from her vehicle and her injuries are considered non life threatening. It is unclear if the other driver suffered any injuries.

Washington Street was closed to traffic while crews cleaned up the wreck. It has since reopened.

No further information was made available.

