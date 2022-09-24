ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
natureworldnews.com

Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option

One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
MotorBiscuit

The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000

J.D. Power has the most fuel-efficient SUVs under $50,000, including the Mazda CX-30, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Escape Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and Buick Envision. The post The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs Under $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
nextbigfuture.com

Molten Carbonate High Temperature Fuel Cells Getting to Scale

FuelCell Energy (FCE) is developing high-temperature fuel cells that can work with natural gas and coal plants to improve efficiency and cleaner energy. The Connecticut-based firm has developed a new type of fuel cell that uses molten carbonate electrolytes. This electrochemical cell can capture CO2 from a power plant’s flue gas while generating additional electricity from natural gas, coal, or other fuels. The company has more than 100 US fuel-cell patents, big-name partners, and a soaring stock price. What it doesn’t have yet are profits or a marquee project that shows its technology pays off at commercial scale.
MotorBiscuit

4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid, and Audi RS e-tron GT are some of the most expensive EVs to insure. The post 4 of the Most Expensive EVs to Insure appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
