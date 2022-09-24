Read full article on original website
Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option
One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
Do Gas-Powered Cars Lose Driving Range in Cold Weather Like EVs Do?
Winter driving affects vehicles differently. Here's a look at whether gas-powered cars lose driving range in cold weather as EVs do. The post Do Gas-Powered Cars Lose Driving Range in Cold Weather Like EVs Do? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Molten Carbonate High Temperature Fuel Cells Getting to Scale
FuelCell Energy (FCE) is developing high-temperature fuel cells that can work with natural gas and coal plants to improve efficiency and cleaner energy. The Connecticut-based firm has developed a new type of fuel cell that uses molten carbonate electrolytes. This electrochemical cell can capture CO2 from a power plant’s flue gas while generating additional electricity from natural gas, coal, or other fuels. The company has more than 100 US fuel-cell patents, big-name partners, and a soaring stock price. What it doesn’t have yet are profits or a marquee project that shows its technology pays off at commercial scale.
