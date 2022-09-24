ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Questions Raised About Herschel Walker’s Claim Of Donating Corporate Profits To Charity

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nzg6I_0i87pVvW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UI83o_0i87pVvW00

Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker, speaks at a campaign event on Sept. 9, 2022, in Gwinnett, Georgia. Megan Varner / Getty

I t’s no secret Herschel Walker has a habit of overstating and, in some cases, flat-out lying about his accomplishments. In the latest Walker distortion, a recent report from the New York Times found very little evidence to support Walker’s claim of donating corporate profits to charity.

Specifically, Walker’s corporation previously pledged that 15 percent of all profits would go to various non-profit charities. According to the New York Times, one of the organizations did not provide comment, and the others did not have records or any recollection of a donation from Walker in the past decade.

In one instance, Walker claimed to have donated money to PE4Life Foundation in 2017, but the organization reportedly closed its doors three years earlier. Walker’s campaign told the New York Times the Republican nominee for Senate has donated millions to charity but didn’t comment on the specifics.

On the one hand, someone contributing millions might forget some of the details of those donations, but in a political campaign where everything is scrutinized, such mistakes are inexcusable. Renaissance Man Foods also boasts its minority-owned status, which Walker himself attacked while on the campaign trail.

He also claimed to employ 800 people, but an application for a PPP loan only noted eight employees. The $111,300 PPP loan was earmarked for payroll. For someone who hates government spending and giveaways, he has no problem taking one.

Herschel Walker is like the Trump of Georgia

Like former President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Walker has tried to present himself as a simple man who isn’t very smart compared to his opponents. But as much as the former football star would like to paint Sen. Raphael Warnock as some college-educated elite, Walker is far from being representative of the average person.

Walker’s latest claim of not being that smart doesn’t jive with his earlier claims of graduating in the top one percent of his class at the University of Georgia. Also, like Trump, Walker has overstated his business holdings .

The Daily Beast previously reported that Walker exaggerated the size and impact of his business in multiple unverifiable claims about having the largest minority-owned food company, apparel company and numerous chicken plants.

Warnock v. Walker may come down to who is more trustworthy

Weekly dispatches from the senator’s office highlight his efforts working with veterans, Black farmers and those impacted by the high cost of health care, among others. Despite his freshman status, Warnock has been a leader within the Senate’s Democratic caucus.

For whatever its worth, Warnock has tried to “reach across the aisle” and find common ground. Given the extreme positions adopted by Walker, it doesn’t seem likely he would be able to do the same if in the Senate.

Fact checks might not matter to the Walker faithful. But Georgia should consider all the relevant information about both candidates before deciding.

Team Warnock swiftly clapped back, with campaign manager Quentin Fulks calling out Walker directly.

“Herschel Walker couldn’t tell the truth if his life depended on it, and every day he gives Georgians a new reason they can’t depend on him either,” Fulks said. “Georgians have a clear choice between Walker’s never-ending lies and Reverend Warnock ’s record of working for all Georgians.”

Are you a Georgia voter? Who do you trust to represent the state in the Senate? Let us know in the comments.

SEE ALSO:

Letitia James Sues Trump, His Children And Company For $250 Million Over ‘Deliberate Fraud’

‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker Trails Warnock Amid Questions Of Honesty And Mental Fitness

Herschel Walker Brags About His Business Success, Records Show Lawsuits, Losses And Lies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsmBn_0i87pVvW00

The post New Questions Raised About Herschel Walker’s Claim Of Donating Corporate Profits To Charity appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 32

Anywhooo
3d ago

If you are a legitimate charity...one of your fundamental mission statements is accountability and keeping accurate financial records...just in case these questions come up.

Reply
12
Yvette Frazier
3d ago

walker go sit down some where letting trump make a fool out of you some people use to look up to you but dealing with the devil helped you lose that you are in the way

Reply
7
Island Traveler Ly
3d ago

This Dude has taken so much shots to the head. He's almost bipolar/schizophrenic with his state of mind.😒

Reply
23
Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker sparks outrage by calling inflation a women’s issue: ‘They’ve got to buy groceries’

Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for the US Senate in Georgia, is under fire again for comments suggesting that inflation hurts women more because “they’ve got to buy groceries.” “I think there’s no doubt: crime is very, very important,” Mr Walker told a reporter at a town hall and lunch focused on women’s issues on August 19. “This economy is tough, because they’ve got to buy groceries.”Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” pic.twitter.com/3KXoll8Uy5— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 31, 2022The comments, made just less than two weeks ago, came in Mr Walker’s hometown...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Lindsey Graham Comes Up Empty When Asked to Talk Up Herschel Walker

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday passed up a chance to go into detail about the strengths of GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, opting to say only that he will win when asked on Fox News to talk him up. Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Graham instead launched a series of attacks against Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).Fill-in host Brian Kilmeade began by mentioning an Emerson College poll released earlier in the day showing Walker with a 2-point lead, which is within the margin of error. Kilmeade then declared that the Trump-endorsed candidate—who falsely claimed he served in law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP claims to the contrary, Sen. Brown says extra IRS funds will make the rich pay up

The Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by President Joe Biden does some things that poll well with Americans. It attempts to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, it extends health care subsidies for lower-income people and it’s a significant attempt to combat climate change. So in criticizing the bill, many Republicans have […] The post GOP claims to the contrary, Sen. Brown says extra IRS funds will make the rich pay up appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walker#Trump Organization#Republican Senate#The New York Times#Renaissance Man Foods
Michigan Advance

Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth

WASHINGTON — Right-wing Republicans gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to commit to bringing legislation to the floor that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth, should the GOP take control of the U.S. House following the November midterm elections. “How on earth can this be happening in America? […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsOne

Op-Ed: States With Abortion Bans Less Likely To Support Families And Children

The overall pattern is clear: A strong social safety net and other anti-poverty programs are more likely to be available in states that also support abortion access, while actual measures of child and family well-being are often worse in states that restrict abortions. The post Op-Ed: States With Abortion Bans Less Likely To Support Families And Children appeared first on NewsOne.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy