WAFF
ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), is responding to reports of inmate worker stoppages. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state. The statement says that ADOC has employed extra security measures including controlled movement.
What's happening in Alabama's prison system?
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
alabamanews.net
ADOC: Inmate Work Stoppages Reported in Major Alabama Prisons
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed reports of inmate work stoppages at all major prisons in the state. In a statement, ADOC says, “Controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed. The ADOC does not comment on security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff, and the public.
WAAY-TV
Alabama inmate protest leads to greater security measures at already understaffed facilities
In an unprecedented move, inmates inside major correctional facilities throughout Alabama organized a worker strike Monday to demand changes to the state's sentencing laws and parole system. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed reports of worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in the state. A spokesperson said they are...
Alabama prison system reports work stoppage after group calls for inmate strike
The Alabama Department of Corrections said it has received reports of inmate work stoppages at all the major prisons in the state after a prison reform organization called for a strike. The organization Both Sides of the Wall called for the strike beginning this morning as a protest of conditions...
WTOK-TV
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
WAAY-TV
Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama
A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
Woman accused of home invasion found, arrested: Mobile Co. Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman that officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for has been arrested, according to jail records. Shelbie Byrd, 31, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 26. She was charged with first-degree burglary after she was allegedly involved in a home […]
Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week. Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who […]
utv44.com
Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Principal Jeremon Woods announced officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for making the threat. He says the suspect doesn't go to the school. ORIGINAL: More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
Former Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to lying to get loan for gambling debts
A former Alabama sheriff who resigned last year after impeachment proceedings were launched against him pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in federal court Monday. William “Ray” Norris, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federally insured institution. Norris, the former Clarke...
Man allegedly stabbed his wife, he said she fell on the knife: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County deputies, a Pensacola man, that was arrested on early Saturday morning for the alleged murder of his wife, said she fell on a kitchen knife. Adolph Gable, 39, was arrested Saturday and charged with homicide after deputies found his wife lying in the hallway in a […]
Beloved volunteer firefighter, deputy chief laid to rest in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – He was known as “Florky” to family and friends. He was an important member of the Belforest Volunteer Fire Department who will be hard to replace. “Florky was larger than life. He was much embedded in everything that we do here at the station. He was our resident mechanic, our […]
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Fugitive of the Week: Adam Ayers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Adam Ayers, who Marshals say could be in the Daphne area. Adam Lee Ayers is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
Man brings shotgun into gas station, clerk pulls gun on him: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
