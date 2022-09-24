ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WAFF

ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), is responding to reports of inmate worker stoppages. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state. The statement says that ADOC has employed extra security measures including controlled movement.
FOX54 News

What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

ADOC: Inmate Work Stoppages Reported in Major Alabama Prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed reports of inmate work stoppages at all major prisons in the state. In a statement, ADOC says, “Controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed. The ADOC does not comment on security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff, and the public.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama

A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week. Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Principal Jeremon Woods announced officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for making the threat. He says the suspect doesn't go to the school. ORIGINAL: More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Adam Ayers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Adam Ayers, who Marshals say could be in the Daphne area. Adam Lee Ayers is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
DAPHNE, AL

