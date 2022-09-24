the Lord is his shepherd he shall not want, father God I come to you today and lift this young man up to you I know he's in your care dear Lord regardless of what we do or how we do it we're still made in the likeness of you father God look down upon this young man touch him strengthen him where he needs strengthening hold him let him know that everything is already all right let him know that you gave your only begotten son so that we shall never perish but have everlasting life he has the will to live their God see to it that he does bothering Jesus name bless him heal him calm him let him feel no pain dear God let him know no misery father God he is your child and if he never needed you in life he needs you now bless him father bless his heart and keep his soul in Jesus name we pray amen
