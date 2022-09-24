ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 5

James Manshackjr
1d ago

the Lord is his shepherd he shall not want, father God I come to you today and lift this young man up to you I know he's in your care dear Lord regardless of what we do or how we do it we're still made in the likeness of you father God look down upon this young man touch him strengthen him where he needs strengthening hold him let him know that everything is already all right let him know that you gave your only begotten son so that we shall never perish but have everlasting life he has the will to live their God see to it that he does bothering Jesus name bless him heal him calm him let him feel no pain dear God let him know no misery father God he is your child and if he never needed you in life he needs you now bless him father bless his heart and keep his soul in Jesus name we pray amen

Reply
3
Related
FOX54 News

What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

ADOC: Inmate Work Stoppages Reported in Major Alabama Prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed reports of inmate work stoppages at all major prisons in the state. In a statement, ADOC says, “Controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed. The ADOC does not comment on security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff, and the public.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmore, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WSFA

Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Prison#Adoc#Wsfa 12 News
wcbi.com

Winona shooting suspect arrested in Montgomery County, Ala.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend was arrested after a day on the run. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page says 53-year-old Willie Richardson was arrested today. Deputies say the shooting happened early Sunday morning. No update has been posted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSFA

Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department says a body was found in a clothing donation bin Monday. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
ENTERPRISE, AL
utv44.com

Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Principal Jeremon Woods announced officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for making the threat. He says the suspect doesn't go to the school. ORIGINAL: More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

Mobile police chief: Shooting arrest of man out on bond for murder shows need for ‘Aniah’s Law’

A 20-year-old-man out on bond on a murder charge from April was re-arrested on Friday for shooting at an occupied dwelling. Brandon Ely was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling for an incident that occurred at approximately 6:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue. Also arrested on a similar charge was Terrell Dickerson, 22.
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Dead man talking: ‘I survived Alabama execution attempt’

Alabama botched another execution. This time, the witness is still alive. Alabama is the worst place to be executed. This state messes things up so bad, you’re either gonna die a horribly slow, accidentally painful death, like recently executed Joe Nathan James. Or, you’re gonna go through a similar fumbling process of finding vein access when the death warrant expires, like failed execution survivor Alan Eugene Miller. Unlike James, Miller is alive and willing to talk.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy