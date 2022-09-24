ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Police say ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of raping 15-year-old has been arrested 14 times

 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man wanted for rape, child molestation, sodomy, and kidnapping after he allegedly attacked a 15-year-old girl.

Police said they need the public’s help to locate Akeem Alleyne, 30.

Police responded to a call on Sept. 21 from the mother of a 15-year-old girl who said she was assaulted. The mother said the victim, who is not being identified, was hysterical when she called a friend and said she’d been raped a few hours prior.

Detective Kristen Moore said the victim appears not to have known Alleyne. She was able to escape from his home on Andrea Lee Court in Snellville after the attack.

Police said they are trying to find the car that the suspect drove that normally parks in his driveway, but that the car has vanished and his phone may be turned off.

Neighbors said that it’s not uncommon to hear yelling and screaming from his house, but an alleged rape and kidnapping is shocking.

Jail records showed that Alleyne has been arrested 14 times in the last 13 years for property crimes, domestic crimes, and sex crimes. He was accused of exposing himself to strangers in 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

