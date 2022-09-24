Read full article on original website
Related
Montana health officials call for more oversight of nonprofit hospitals
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations after he burned a cross in his front yard in order to threaten and intimidate a Black family, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Axel C. Cox, 23, is charged with one count of criminal interference...
Linda Skeens, whose recipes swept awards at a Virginia county fair, joins TikTok
Linda Skeens, the woman who swept the awards at a Virginia county fair with her cookies, breads, and canned goods, has joined TikTok. In July, Skeens won first, second and third place for best cookies, and won all three awards for candy and for savory bread. She also won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best overall baked good – strawberry fudge.
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030
The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 3 storm as it takes aim at Florida
Hurricane Ian is projected to bring a perilous storm surge and winds as strong as 140 mph when it nears Florida's Gulf Coast in the middle of this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday,...
Musically Speaking Episode 205 Focused on Jazz with Two Southern California Artist-Educators
Summer is over and Jazz is happening in Southern California. This month on Musically Speaking, KVCR presents two Jazz artists: Nick Gomez and Josh Nelson. Both perform in the greater Inland Empire region and both are educators. Find more on these artists online:. Nick Gomez https://ngomezmusic.com/. Josh Nelson https://www.joshnelsonmusic.com/
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba as it takes aim at Florida as a major storm, forecasters say
Hurricane Ian is projected to bring a perilous storm surge and winds as strong as 140 mph when it nears Florida's Gulf Coast in the middle of this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday. Ian had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph as of 2 a.m. ET Tuesday...
Tropical Storm Ian threatens the Caribbean and Florida with hurricane conditions
Officials in the Caribbean and Florida are warning residents to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, an intensifying storm that's expected to grow into a hurricane over the weekend, with Florida's governor declaring a state of emergency for the entire state on Saturday. The weather system currently churning...
RELATED PEOPLE
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially full of fruit, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
September Inland Empire Economic Update with Daniel MacDonald
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. The Transcript for this story will be uploaded by noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0