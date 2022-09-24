Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Meet the Bryan lawman who is a passionate advocate for the special needs community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “With Jason, what you see is what you get. Good guy all the way around.”. That’s how Sue Calhoun describes Bryan Police Department Lieutenant Jason James, a long-time advocate for the special needs community in the Brazos Valley. Lt. James has put in countless...
KBTX.com
Texas history comes alive with Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time this weekend and get a taste of Texas history at the 17th annual Boonville Days. Maria Lazo and Garret Leopold from Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the heritage festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.
KBTX.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley seeking support
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is dedicated to helping youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders of our community and nation. While they seek to help our youth, they are in need of support. “For the...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention seeking volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention in the Brazos Valley through awareness, advocacy, & education. The organization is hosting a volunteer orientation event via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28. “Interested in joining BVCOSP as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
First Touch Family: Standing by families after losing a child
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a child is an unimaginable reality some families face, and First Touch Family, a Brazos Valley nonprofit, is there to step in during those times of need. Chrissy Cogdell lost her son Christopher in 2016 due to a car wreck. With the loss of...
KBTX.com
Ian officially strengthens to a hurricane, rapid intensification continues
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning, Tropical Storm Ian officially strengthened into a Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted the storm to intensify into major Hurricane Status by late Tuesday night, as the storm is currently moving over incredibly warm water that is providing energy to the storm. The...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ian was named Friday evening and the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify into a hurricane by early Monday morning. It is forecasted to travel over the western portions of Cuba and northeastward into the gulf coast of Florida by Monday. September...
Comments / 0