Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
DRINKS
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals Magic Kingdom Parade Adjustment Coming Soon

Walt Disney World Resort has revealed an adjustment is on the way for two of its parades, including Magic Kingdom Park’s popular Festival of Fantasy Parade and Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade. Flashback to 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit, and Disney Park parades, fireworks, stage shows, and character meet...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney World’s Iconic Holiday Event Just Sold Out for the First Time This Year

Special events are back in full swing at the Walt Disney World Resort with many seasonal festivities returning to the Parks and Resorts for the first time since 2019. This fall, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returned to the Magic Kingdom with the event selling out all dates in advance for the first time ever. With upcoming holiday events including Candlelight Processional and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party around the corner, we decided to take a quick look at what crowds could be like for Guests celebrating the holidays at the Parks.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Tips for Fall Fun with Your Senior Dog

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- With the long days of summer behind us and the heat cooling off, fall is the perfect time to go outside, exercise and experience the great outdoors with your dog. YuMOVE, one of the best joint supplements for dogs1 and The American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005865/en/ Five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends, courtesy of YuMOVE, joint supplements for dogs. (Photo: Business Wire)
PETS
disneydining.com

Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!

In just a couple of months, Walt Disney World Resort will begin celebrating the holiday season, and one of the biggest events that will happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays features a number of food booths set up around the World Showcase Lagoon and allows Guests to celebrate the season by tasting their way around the world.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Carousels Merchandise Collection Debuts at the Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. No matter where you are, there’s nothing like a ride on a classic Disney carousel. Now, these attractions are being celebrated with the Disney Carousels collection available at the Disneyland Resort!. Disney Carousels Snow Globe –...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Disney World Is Teaching Disneyland a New Trick

Disney is introducing MagicBand+ at its Disneyland resort later this fall. The updated rechargeable bracelets build on the original platform that rolled out at Disney World nine years ago. MagicBand+ will boost engagement with wearable theme park tech that's raising the bar. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Reveals Timeline of EPCOT History Ahead of 40th Anniversary

With anticipation building for EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Walt Disney World has released an official timeline chronicling the park’s history. On Oct. 1, 1982, Walt Disney World Resort invited guests to imagine what life would be like in the 21st century with the opening of EPCOT Center. This first-of-its-kind theme park focused on showcasing ideas and technologies the world had never seen before.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

New Documentary To Focus on Bad Behavior at Disney Parks

Disney Parks and Resorts are always thought of as the perfect place for families. Between the fun rides for kids of all ages, the delicious food, and the immersive hotels, there is so much Disney offers to make a vacation magical. Unfortunately, it seems that recently, there has been an extreme uptick in bad Guest behavior, which can truly ruin the magic.
TRAVEL

