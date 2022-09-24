ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco Are A Total Odd Couple As He Wears Sweats For First Red Carpet After Breakup With Kim Kardashian

2022 has been quite the year for comedian/star in the pop spotlight Pete Davidson. After his breakup with Kim Kardashian, the former SNL star was recently seen hitting the red carpet to premiere his Peacock original film Meet Cute. Seen with co-star Kaley Cuoco, the pair made for a rather odd couple, partially because of the fact that Davidson chose to wear sweats to his first big event after the split.
Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’

Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Your Place or Mine: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com Arriving Valentines 2023

Today was an exciting day for Netflix fans as the streaming service presented new content during its global event, TUDUM. They shared new looks at many of their upcoming shows, posted funny bloopers from your favorites, and revealed trailers for some new movies. It was also announced that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will be returning to their rom-com roots in a new movie titled Your Place or Mine.
Norman Reedus hints at a big return in his ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff

If you’re a fan of the hit AMC show The Walking Dead, then you’re probably familiar with the very special relationship between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), so when a spinoff featuring the two was announced, fans were understandably excited. Unfortunately, we were later told the...
Kaley Cuoco Says It Was 'Love at First Sight' with Tom Pelphrey: 'Angels Started Singing'

Kaley Cuoco recounted meeting Tom Pelphrey at an Ozark premiere and immediately sensing that she was interested in getting to know him If you know, you know — and when it came to Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco knew.  "When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight," Cuoco, 36, told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute.  "My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor,...
How to Stream NBC Episodes Next Day on Peacock (Not Hulu) — The Voice, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap and More

The new TV season brought with it a new way to stream new episodes of NBC shows the next day — now on Peacock, and not the usual Hulu. On September 19, Peacock replaced Hulu as the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare, offering its Premium subscribers access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. (Older NBC series such as 30 Rock are not affected by this decision, as they currently stream on Hulu as part of different, separate deals.) How to Watch New NBC Episodes on Peacock Streaming The next-day streaming of new NBC episodes is...
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal

HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert

Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
Frozen's Kristen Bell apologises for Disney hit

Frozen star Kristen Bell has apologised to parents who have had to repeatedly view the Disney smash hit. The actress, who plays Anna in both the 2013 film and its sequel, was at the D23 Expo to celebrate her induction as a Disney Legend alongside co-star Josh Gad. Speaking at...
