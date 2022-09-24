Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco Are A Total Odd Couple As He Wears Sweats For First Red Carpet After Breakup With Kim Kardashian
2022 has been quite the year for comedian/star in the pop spotlight Pete Davidson. After his breakup with Kim Kardashian, the former SNL star was recently seen hitting the red carpet to premiere his Peacock original film Meet Cute. Seen with co-star Kaley Cuoco, the pair made for a rather odd couple, partially because of the fact that Davidson chose to wear sweats to his first big event after the split.
Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’
Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
Kaley Cuoco Recalls Not-Normal First Meeting With Pete Davidson
Kaley Cuoco said once she became attached to the movie “Meet Cute” with Pete Davidson, she and her co-star thought it would be a good idea to meet. But Cuoco wasn’t so crazy about the venue that the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member suggested: an escape room. (Watch the video below.)
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
Johnny Galecki Is Offloading His Fully Restored $12 Million Spanish Estate Previously Owned by Jason Statham and Ben Stiller
Johnny Galecki fully restored his Spanish-style Hollywood Hills home and he's now selling the $12 million hideaway.
Sorry ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans, But Kurt Sutter’s Prequel ‘The First 9’ Will Likely Never Happen
Kurt Sutter’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’ was such a huge hit a prequel seemed certain until a falling out between Sutter and the studio.
Your Place or Mine: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com Arriving Valentines 2023
Today was an exciting day for Netflix fans as the streaming service presented new content during its global event, TUDUM. They shared new looks at many of their upcoming shows, posted funny bloopers from your favorites, and revealed trailers for some new movies. It was also announced that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will be returning to their rom-com roots in a new movie titled Your Place or Mine.
Norman Reedus hints at a big return in his ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff
If you’re a fan of the hit AMC show The Walking Dead, then you’re probably familiar with the very special relationship between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), so when a spinoff featuring the two was announced, fans were understandably excited. Unfortunately, we were later told the...
Kaley Cuoco Says It Was 'Love at First Sight' with Tom Pelphrey: 'Angels Started Singing'
Kaley Cuoco recounted meeting Tom Pelphrey at an Ozark premiere and immediately sensing that she was interested in getting to know him If you know, you know — and when it came to Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco knew. "When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight," Cuoco, 36, told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute. "My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor,...
How to Stream NBC Episodes Next Day on Peacock (Not Hulu) — The Voice, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap and More
The new TV season brought with it a new way to stream new episodes of NBC shows the next day — now on Peacock, and not the usual Hulu. On September 19, Peacock replaced Hulu as the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare, offering its Premium subscribers access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. (Older NBC series such as 30 Rock are not affected by this decision, as they currently stream on Hulu as part of different, separate deals.) How to Watch New NBC Episodes on Peacock Streaming The next-day streaming of new NBC episodes is...
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal
HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert
Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
Frozen's Kristen Bell apologises for Disney hit
Frozen star Kristen Bell has apologised to parents who have had to repeatedly view the Disney smash hit. The actress, who plays Anna in both the 2013 film and its sequel, was at the D23 Expo to celebrate her induction as a Disney Legend alongside co-star Josh Gad. Speaking at...
