Macomb County, MI

soecial k
3d ago

why hurt the children they did not deserve to be in that mess that mom dad and boyfriend created they should of left the house but no they seen a heard it now if the little kids survive have to live with that you parents are selfish I don't feel sorry for any of the adults I pray the kids got well soon

antoine g
3d ago

it's super sad but why do these guys always do this. I mean this is a pattern. wtf like leave your families and wives out of it. remove yourself. so everybody has to die because u feel worthless. smh it's a pattern and you ppl know it.

Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
#Suicide#Wwj#Violent Crime
ClickOnDetroit.com

Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody

DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.
DEARBORN, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
DETROIT, MI

