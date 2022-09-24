ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Middle school teacher put on leave after video shows him choking student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County middle school teacher has been put on leave after video showed him choking a student in the middle of class.

Due to the active investigation, the teacher will not be identified.

The video shows a fight about to break out between a few students before the teacher steps in. In the video, he appears to grab the student by the neck, shove him over a chair, and continue to choke the student for at least 10 seconds.

One parent, Delores Brown, said that while she thinks the teacher took it too far, she can understand how it happened. Brown said the constant fights at the school, as well as other issues, are making it hard to learn.

The kids are out of control. I think part of the issue is that a lot of teachers are scared of these kids, because these kids have no regard for authority. They have no regard for life,” Brown said.

Brown said there’s a new principal trying to get things under control.

“There’s no organization,” Brown said. “I understand that she’s now trying to get some things together but the kids are suffering because there’s hardly any structure.”

Teachers in Georgia are not supposed to intervene when students are fighting. They are supposed to call school police who are trained to deal with violence. But in many cases, it takes a while.

The DeKalb County School District will determine if the teacher at Salem will keep his job. It’s unclear if he’s facing any criminal charges.

Comments / 15

Liberal
2d ago

Could this teacher be restraining an out-of-control, angry, violent student the best way he could without hurting him and not allowing him to hurt any other students until help arrived? I wasn’t there, I don’t know. I don’t see this teacher choking this student so much as I see him restraining him. Until you’ve tried to break up a fight in a closed classroom with fighting students with students cheering on the fight, filming the fight, and trying to interfere with the fight, it’s difficult to say just exactly what you would do

6
Aston Thompson
3d ago

I blame the parents of these kids.... Don't have kids if you not going to teach them wrong from right, how to be respectful and kind to other, how to handle conflict.... These tangible skill should be learned at the home.. That is not the teacher's job to do this... They should be prepared to learn when they come to school ... The problem is kids see what their parents do.... Replicate their environment... These environments lead to a out of control child....

5
K
3d ago

There is more to the story. These kids are out of control! Teachers have to be on the defensive now. It’s awful.

8
