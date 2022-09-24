Read full article on original website
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
‘Beautiful goodbye’ – Rafael Nadal bursts into tears and holds Roger Federer’s hand as old rival retires from tennis
TENNIS fans have hailed the remarkable friendship between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal following the Swiss legend's incredibly emotional retirement. Federer, 41, played the final match of his career on Friday night as he partnered Nadal in a doubles defeat to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the Laver Cup in London.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Ellie Goulding mocked after tennis legend Roger Federer breaks down in tears as she sings at his final match
SINGER Ellie Goulding has been mocked after singing an emotional goodbye to tennis legend Roger Federer at the Laver Cup. An emotional Roger Federer broke down in tears after playing his final ever tennis match at the Laver Cup. And in a tribute to the 41-year-old Swiss star, Ellie Goulding,...
LeBron Reacts to Emotional Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Video
The NBA superstar appreciated the emotional moment shared by the two tennis legends.
NBA・
11 incredible photos from Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis
Roger Federer played his final tennis match on Friday at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She "Definitely Can Still Come Back" to Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss: Oprah, Tiger Woods & More React. Tennis' G.O.A.T. may not be gone forever. Serena Williams may have recently retired from the sport, but the athlete admitted she's not opposed to returning at some time in the future. "I feel like if I want to...
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Watch: Jordan Spieth mimics 'Lion King', raises son Sammy to Presidents Cup crowd
If the scene that unfolded Sunday on the first tee at Quail Hollow Club is any indication, Sammy Spieth is the next heir to the throne. Shortly before beginning his Sunday singles match in the 2022 Presidents Cup against Cam Davis, Jordan Spieth walked out to big cheers from the home crowd as he walked over to his wife, Annie Spieth, and their son, Sammy.
GOLF・
'Prime Time' Tiafoe lifts Team World to 1st Laver Cup win
LONDON (AP) — The last to arrive, befitting his reputation in the locker room, Frances Tiafoe strutted into the post-match news conference after clinching Team World’s Laver Cup victory over Roger Federer’s star-studded Team Europe and shouted, “Champs are here!” Then the 24-year-old from Maryland joined his teammates at the table where the silver trophy was resting Sunday night, put down a bottle of water, pulled a Budweiser out of his red jacket and smiled that wide smile of his. Performing with the same infectious showmanship and crunch-time success he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open earlier this month, Tiafoe staved off four match points and came back to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8, giving Team World its first triumph in five editions of an event founded by Federer’s management company. “I don’t like losing,” said Federer, a 20-time major champion whose final match before retirement was a loss alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles against Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday night. “It’s not fun. It just leaves not the best taste.”
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
LONDON — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam...
SkySports
Andy Murray: I don’t deserve a send-off like Roger Federer
Andy Murray believes the emotional scenes that greeted the end of Roger Federer’s playing career this week at the Laver Cup were "super special". It was a unique finale that Britain's Murray, a former world No 1 himself, does not intend to emulate. "I certainly won't and don't deserve...
Statistics prove Roger Federer’s class, but his love for his opponents shows his greatness
Has there ever been greater proof that nice guys finish first than Roger Federer?. As his career came to an end you could fill the centre court of Wimbledon with the pages written about his brilliance. His forehand – that liquid-whip as David Foster Wallace so famously described it – his serve, his one-handed backhand. Insert your favourite metaphor – use words like ballet, compare him not to other players but to painters. Compare him to mythology, he is less a man than a god who walked among us!
BBC
Laver Cup: Andy Murray not planning Roger Federer-style farewell as Europe lose
Former world number one Andy Murray says watching Roger Federer's emotional Laver Cup farewell has not spurred him into planning his own send-off. "I'm really not thinking about that right now," said the Briton, 35. Murray, who feared in 2019 he might have to retire because of a hip injury,...
