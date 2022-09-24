Brothers, 13 & 17, killed in Paulding County house fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials said teen brothers are dead after a fire broke out at a Paulding County home.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:15 p.m. Friday at a home along Baskin Road.

Firefighters said they found the boys upstairs in the split level home.

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 13-year-old boy was taken to Tanner Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say the 17-year-old and 13-year-old were home alone.

