ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon, Andrew Birkle
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lyeuk_0i87mTPf00

( WLNS ) — This deer is ready for the NBA!

The Michigan State Police Fifth District account recently tweeted some dashcam video of an athletic deer casually jumping over a car on the road.

‘Swatting’ at schools: Police investigate false reports

The deer was one of several crossing the road at the time, and luckily disaster was averted on multiple fronts. MSP used the video as an opportunity to remind people to watch out for deer this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kcsa7_0i87mTPf00

“Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” MSP Fifth District said.

Avoiding deer-car crashes

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says there are few things to do if it looks like you’re about to hit a deer.

The department says you should brake firmly but stay in your lane. Do not swerve to avoid the animal, since this could create more danger for you and other vehicles.

Be aware of when you’re most likely to encounter deer on roadways: TPWD says the highest-risk periods are from sunset to midnight and in the hours before sunrise. Drivers should remember that deer rarely travel solo — if you see one, there are likely more nearby.

As previously mentioned, fall is also a very active time for deer.

The Conversation reports the highest-risk time of autumn is once daylight saving time ends, which varies each year. This year, daylight saving time is scheduled to end Sunday, Nov. 6. It’s during this time that there are more drivers on the road in the dark, increasing odds of collisions.

It’s also important, Consumer Reports recommends, to use slower speeds overall during high-risk time periods. Additionally, it goes without saying that drivers should always wear their seatbelts.

There are over 1 million deer-vehicle crashes each year in the U.S., says the Conversation. That’s about 200 human deaths and 29,000 serious injuries.

Is Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023? Fans are convinced they’ve found clues

What should you do if you see an injured deer on the road?

It depends on the deer’s condition on what you should do.

Texas Parks and Wildlife explains you should call your local game warden if the deer has only been hit or injured.

If you’re sure the deer is dead, TPWD says you can (as safely as possible) move the deer out of the roadway and alert your local department of transportation. It’s advised, however, that you avoid touching deer as much as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Deer Jumps Clean Over Moving Car in Insane Dashcam Video

Anyone who lives in an area populated by deer knows well that this time of year can be dicey when it comes to running into one of the wild animals on the highways. However, one Michigan driver decidedly lucked out in this scenario when neither the car nor the deer ran into each other when the hasty animal entered a busy highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Sunset, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Washington Dc#Whoa#Dashcam#Nba#The Michigan State Police#Msp Fifth District
CBS Detroit

Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
SHOREHAM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy