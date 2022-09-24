ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Carjacker Takes Officers On Chase In Stolen Car, Busted In Crofton Woods: Police

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
The incident began near the intersection of Charing Cross Drive and Soho Court in Crofton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teenage carjacking suspect is in custody following a hasty attempt to flee from officers in a stolen car after pulling a gun from a driver in broad daylight in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Crofton resident Diego Tucker, 19, is facing charges for an alleged armed carjacking that police were alerted to while investigating a reported unrelated suspicious person, according to officials.

The incident played out at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said, when officers responded to the report in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way in Crofton.

While they were conducting a canvas of the area to locate the subject in question, they were approached by a victim in the area of Charing Cross Drive and Soho Court who advised officers that he had just been carjacked.

Police said that the suspect - later identified as Tucker - pulled out a black handgun during the incident before getting into his victim's blue 2016 Toyota Corolla and fleeing the area.

Multiple agencies responded to investigate, and the Toyota was ultimately located by a Maryland State Police trooper in the 1200 block of Crain Highway, at which point Tucker allegedly attempted to flee to the 2100 block of Espey Court.

Officers were able to create a perimeter around the vehicle and Tucker was located in a nearby wooded area and taken into custody without further incident after he ditched the vehicle.

Officials said that Tucker was “arrested and charged accordingly," though no specific charges were announced by the Anne Arundel County Police Department on Friday, Sept. 23.

