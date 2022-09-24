ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Economic Development visits Tulsa to celebrate Build Back Better grant

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDRks_0i87kwkC00

TULSA, Okla. — Tribal Nations and Tulsa city leaders were excited to meet Dennis Alvord from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and talk about Tulsa’s recent approval for a $38.2 million Build Back Better grant.

Alvord said the Tulsa was chosen for number of factors. He said, “It was an opportunity to leverage some of the good work that had already initiated. There is cutting edge research that is being done in the university systems in the surrounding area. Those same research institutions are education the workforce of tomorrow.”

The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition of organizations from the government, nonprofit, academia, and private sectors to create the Tulsa regional advanced mobility corridor. Tulsa mayor G. T. Bynum said Tulsa will lead the way into the future.

He said, “Everything from electric vehicles to drones — all of the next wave of technology that’s going to transform the way people live — this is going to be the epicenter of that industry in America.”

Alvord said the Biden Administration hopes the grant helps promote a recovery that benefits everyone. “Equity is one of our core investment principals,” Alvord said. The coalition said the advanced mobility corridor includes a drone technology development hub in Greenwood — industries development at the Tulsa Port of idola — and improve access to certificate programs, degree programs and apprenticeships. OSU Tulsa President Johnny

Stephens said, “All those workforce development initiatives that we’ve had in advanced technology all coming into fruition and this is just proof of why we need to do that and why we need to push it forward.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OKPOP Museum opening on hold, due to funding

TULSA, Okla. — OKPOP Museum has been in the works. The plan is to open a museum dedicated to celebrating Oklahoma artists who have made a mark on pop culture. Museum organizers have had a slight hiccup on moving forward towards an opening when last week they learned that they would not be receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 [ARPA].
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
moreclaremore.com

Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1

Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
CLAREMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Build Back Better#Tribal Nations#The Biden Administration
tulsatoday.com

Justice for Gertrude, Part 2

Gertrude Marshall Blakey was attacked October 13, 1981, in the doorway of her home in one of the most exclusive wealthy neighborhoods in Tulsa. Forty years later, it remains an unsolved open case of homicide and, oddly, many who could describe the events surrounding her death have never been questioned by police.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa County extends burn ban through October 3

TULSA, Okla. — The burn ban in Tulsa County has been extended until noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Tulsa County. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban. All of Tulsa County is in severe drought and more than 40% is in extreme drought.
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Martina brings country Christmas to Tulsa Dec. 16

TULSA, Okla. – Prolific country pop icon Martina McBride is celebrating the holidays in style by making her long-awaited return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Sept. 30. McBride’s...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police, Tulsa Fire investigating a car crash in north Tulsa that left five hospitalized

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/26; 3:36) — Tulsa police are investigating after a car accident in north Tulsa left five people hospitalized near N 46th and N Lewis. Police previously stated the crash left one person dead, but police at the scene confirmed the five people involved in the car crash are still alive at this time and have been transported to hospitals for treatment.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy