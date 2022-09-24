ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Minnesota Timberwolves#Basketball#Sports#Usu Forward#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Clippers
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies

For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy