Greensboro, NC

1 in hospital with serious injury after stabbing in Greensboro, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dERev_0i87jLYs00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim is in the hospital with a serious injury after being stabbed in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Overland Heights when they were told about a stabbing.

High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge

Officers foundd a stabbing victim with a serious injury, and he was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s or 30s driving a black and white color Dodge Ram truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
