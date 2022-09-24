ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

85-year-old Florida sex offender who tried to purchase child dies in custody

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

A n 85-year-old inmate died in a Florida jail Thursday after being most recently arrested in August for violating his probation .

Hellmuth Kolb was already a sex offender when he allegedly approached a mother to offer her $100,000 for her young daughter .

Kolb became a registered sex offender when he was convicted of attempting to purchase a different child for $200,000 in 2018. He pleaded no contest to charges of false imprisonment and battery. Part of Kolb's probation prohibited him from contact with minors.

"[Kolb] was transported from the jail to Halifax Health Medical Center on Tuesday for a medical issue and died at the hospital on Thursday," Volusia County spokesman Gary Davidson said in a statement . "The Volusia Sheriff's Office is conducting a routine death investigation, which is customary."

Officials have not released Kolb's cause of death. The Volusia County public affairs office did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

The Volusia County jail booked Kolb without bond on Aug. 25, according to court documents.

Kolb leaves behind his wife.

