Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
Hamilton County Sheriff plans to retire helicopters, expand drone program
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is retiring its two helicopters and instead expanding their drone program to respond to calls for missing people, fleeing suspects, surveillance and security.
linknky.com
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police closing homicide cases at accelerated rate in 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are putting more murder suspects behind bars than in previous years. The department's current homicide clearance rate for 2022 is outpacing the last three years and crushing the national average. Department leadership said there are several contributing factors helping detectives close cases. "I think it's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday. The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee. Officers the Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio...
WFMJ.com
Liberty woman accused of kicking officer, charged with OVI, child endangering
A Liberty Township woman faces charges after police say she kicked an officer after she was caught allegedly driving drunk with a child in her car. A township officer says she turned on her cruiser’s lights and sirens after seeing an SUV run a stop sign along Ravine Drive Saturday night.
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend, firing shots at his estranged wife at local bar
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend and firing shots at his estranged wife at a Roselawn nightclub. Kiara Neel faces two counts of felonious assault. Police say all three were at Brandy's Lounge on Reading Road early Sunday morning. The estranged wife of Neel's boyfriend...
WKRC
Local man arrested after threatening to strangle his sister
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man with a long criminal record is behind bars after threatening to strangle one of his sisters. Police say Christopher Lackey called her while she was shopping in Western Hills with another one of his sisters. Lackey also appeared in court on charges he shot a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End
CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an armed robbery on East McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on East McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus near UC's campus
CINCINNATI — Police are responding after reports of a crash involving a Metro bus that occurred near the University of Cincinnati's campus on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at 299 Martin Luther King Drive East around 12:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park
CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
WLWT 5
Police: 10-year-old boy found safe in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — A 10-year-old boy was found after being reported missing Monday in Colerain Township. The North West Local School District said the child went missing around 3:15 p.m. Colerain Township Police posted on its Facebook page that the child had been found safe Monday evening. If you have...
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
Comments / 0