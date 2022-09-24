ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect

The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police closing homicide cases at accelerated rate in 2022

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are putting more murder suspects behind bars than in previous years. The department's current homicide clearance rate for 2022 is outpacing the last three years and crushing the national average. Department leadership said there are several contributing factors helping detectives close cases. "I think it's...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Wkrc
WKRC

Local man arrested after threatening to strangle his sister

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man with a long criminal record is behind bars after threatening to strangle one of his sisters. Police say Christopher Lackey called her while she was shopping in Western Hills with another one of his sisters. Lackey also appeared in court on charges he shot a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End

CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus near UC's campus

CINCINNATI — Police are responding after reports of a crash involving a Metro bus that occurred near the University of Cincinnati's campus on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at 299 Martin Luther King Drive East around 12:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park

CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 10-year-old boy found safe in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — A 10-year-old boy was found after being reported missing Monday in Colerain Township. The North West Local School District said the child went missing around 3:15 p.m. Colerain Township Police posted on its Facebook page that the child had been found safe Monday evening. If you have...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy