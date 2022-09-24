ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

CPD Chief Geoff Jones graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13. According to a release from the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 fellow law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
Fulton house fire leaves damages of $60,000

FULTON — A house fire in Fulton on Friday left damages totaling $60,000. According to a Facebook post from the Fulton Fire Department, units responded to a residential structure fire at 1208 Kathy Street around 6:14 p.m. When the first unit arrived, heavy smoke was showing from a single-story...
FULTON, MO
Mexico teacher accused of abuse sues district for firing her

MEXICO — A former gym teacher accused of hitting a nine-year-old boy with a bag of balls is suing the Mexico School District Board of Education for firing her. Katrina Dukes, a former teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School, was charged with child abuse and endangerment after an incident in April. The alleged victim was sitting in a penalty box, and surveillance video shows Dukes running toward the student and swinging the balls at the child. Court documents say the child showed signs of a bruise.
MEXICO, MO
Building left with smoke damage after fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A building in Jefferson City caught fire leaving moderate structural and smoke damage Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Fire Department, the fire happened at the 400 block of E. Capitol Ave. around 9:42 p.m. When crews first arrived, they found fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Blair Oaks, Camdenton still top Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1 Camdenton (57) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Others: Boonville (6), Southern Boone (5), Hallsville (4), Tolton (4), Eldon (1) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
CAMDENTON, MO
Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Man injured after boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A man was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, the incident happened on the 7.7 mile mark main channel at North Buck Creek Cove around 8:13 p.m.
CLEVELAND, MO
Week 5 high school football Play of the Week nominees

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Centralia, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks are in the running for our Week 5 high school football Play of the Week honor. Check out this week's nominees in the video above and cast your vote on our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages.
CENTRALIA, MO

