Tyler Perry Defends Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Love After Funeral Reports Target Couple

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/MEGA

Tyler Perry just wants a love like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 53-year-old actor and filmmaker gushed about his friends’ love during his Sept. 21 appearance on the TODAY show as he recalled letting them crash at his Los Angeles mansion as they searched for a family home after they first moved to America and famously left their royal duties behind. “What I know about the two of them that I wish the world knew [is] how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other, out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other,” he said.

“The love that they have is really, really moving,” he continued. “If I don’t have that … what she and Harry have then I don’t want it. It’s really amazing.”

The Madea creator’s support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes after some unfavorable reports circulated about their time in London as they mourned the late Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Sept. 8. For instance, one report claimed an actor was paid to hug Meghan, 41, as she greeted mourners outside Windsor castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it’s important to note that the Princess of Wales, 40, also hugged mourners, breaking royal protocol. Another report claimed that the royal family tried to hide Meghan’s presence at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral by partially covering her face during the live broadcast with a candle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step out together publicly to mourn Queen Elizabeth (Photo: MEGA)

As fans know, the tension between the British royal family and the happy couple was at an all-time high following Harry and Meghan’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Prince William, 40, and Harry, 38, have only seen each other four times since then: The first at the funeral for Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, the second at a ceremony in July to unveil a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, and the third for the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer. The fourth reunion was for their grandmother’s funeral. And although reports have circulated that the brothers are trying to patch things up, things are still not completely repaired.

Harry and Meghan are still trying to fix their relations with the rest of their royal family as well. Meghan even reportedly boldly requested a one-on-one chat with King Charles III, 73, before she and Harry left the UK after the queen’s funeral “to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs, and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.” While it does not appear that the meeting happened, it shows that there still may be an opportunity to reconcile.

