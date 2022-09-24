Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Police investigate shooting in Lovington
LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating a shooting in Lovington. According to the Moultrie County Coroner a victim was being transported from Lovington to a Decatur hospital. WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
wlds.com
Stolen Car from Sangamon Found Abandonded in Middle of Jacksonville Street
Jacksonville Police recovered stolen property after investigating a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to a police report, a Jacksonville Police officer was dispatched for a report of an unoccupied or abandoned motor vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at the railroad underpass on Routt Street just before 7:00 am Friday.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of fentanyl
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man is facing charges for possession of fentanyl. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that on August 17, Scottie Bone knowingly and unlawfully possessed an amount of fentanyl other than as authorized in the controlled substances act. Officials say that Bone also...
WAND TV
Police: Man and woman wanted for charges connected to Pana fight
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two people they say are connected to mob action and aggravated battery in Pana. On Saturday just before 1 p.m. Pana Police got a call of a fight in progress near 4th and Oak Street. Callers reported hearing one gun shot fired.
Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
wdbr.com
Suspected of multiple burglaries
He was a known person to Springfield police wanted in a number of investigations so much so SPD made a concerted effort on social media to track him down and last Friday they finally did. 36 year old Russell Adams was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant for possession of...
Herald & Review
Raid in Decatur results in arrest of alleged dealer, 66
DECATUR — Police report that a raid on a “known nuisance crack house” resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old Decatur drug dealer. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department describes Rozell Perry being found inside the house in the 1200 block of North Union Street after he had earlier been seen on the front porch before the raid on the morning of Aug. 17.
foxillinois.com
Police: Shots fired, man attacked with baseball bat
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — The Pana Police Department says a man was attacked by someone with a baseball bat in Pana on Friday. We're told that at 12:51 p.m. the Pana Police Department received a call of a fight in progress at a parking lot near 4th and Oak Street.
foxillinois.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
newschannel20.com
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
foxillinois.com
Family dog rescued from trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family has been reunited with their dog after a fire Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 6:17 p.m. to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Court. We're told the fire was called in by a Decatur Police officer in...
Wanted murder suspect arrested
CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found
UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
wmay.com
Report: LHS Teacher On Paid Leave Following Arrest
The Lanphier High School teacher who was arrested after an altercation with a student has reportedly been placed on paid leave while the investigation of the incident continues. While District 186 has declined to publicly comment on Adrian Akers’ status with the district, Newschannel 20 reports that Akers was placed...
foxillinois.com
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
Man charged in home invasion investigation
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home […]
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
