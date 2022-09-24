Tennis GOAT Roger Federer said a heart wrenching goodbye to the sport earlier this week when he played his final match at the Laver Cup. Federer ended his career playing alongside his friend a longtime rival, Rafael Nadal. This season, Federer made the return back to the courts after a year and a half of injuries that have sidelined the legendary player. Though that is the case, Federer’s star power still drew in major crowds as they watched the duo lose 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 in a double match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Despite the loss, the match was bigger than just the game itself, as it signified the official retirement of the forever tennis icon. Just last week, Federer made the announcement on his social media that he would retire following the Laver Cup.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO