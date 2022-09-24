ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

WBKO

New trolley experience debuting in Bowling Green Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday the Warren County Fiscal Court approved, in a 5 to 1 vote, to grant almost five hundred thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Friends of L&N Depot for a trolley project. “They have close to 300,000 people that visit...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s an award presented to members of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association who have earned perpetual membership and recognition because of the quality and longevity of their service. This service is not just to their station, but to their community and Kentucky broadcasting. WBKO is...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS 11

Hometown Proud in Hardin County!

Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Thief hits WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Med Center Health announces annual charity ball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center Health Foundation has announced this year’s 18th Annual Charity Ball, “The Ball of the Year” benefiting The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic, will be held Nov. 12 at Sloan Convention Center. “We are excited to host the Charity...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Fine fall weather continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marvelous! Fair skies and mild temperatures will continue through the week. The motherlode of a cool fall air mass settles in for midweek. Expect plenty of sun by day and clear skies at night. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the 70s with some places not warming out of the 60s Wednesday! Lows at night will be our chilliest since April, bottoming out mainly in the 40s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Feels like Fall this Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another crisp and cool start to the day today. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s to start, so grab a light sweater to head out for the day! Through this afternoon, highs make it to the mid 70s. The week ahead...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck

WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Wonderful Week of Weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was breezy and warm, but cooler temperatures are coming as we enter a new work week. The week ahead will be arguably our nicest one in a long time! Each day through Friday will feature lots of sunshine with mainly clear skies each night. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s each day with lows in the 40s Monday through Thursday nights.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident

Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Semi trailer buckles, closing Salt River Road

A semi trailer buckled as it left a Leitchfield business Wednesday night, closing Salt River Road for about two-and-a-half hours. Wednesday night at approximately 7:45, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Bart Glenn and Missy Skaggs responded to the 1000 block of Salt River Road after the trailer of a Majors Transit tractor-trailer, carrying a load of cardboard, buckled as it left Core-Mark.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

