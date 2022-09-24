Read full article on original website
WBKO
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off the spooky season than a Mystic Arts Faire?. The event, hosted by Kore Design Company, highlighted what was called a “hidden community” in Bowling Green, for those who practice magic, the occult, and the metaphysical. Guests could...
WBKO
New trolley experience debuting in Bowling Green Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday the Warren County Fiscal Court approved, in a 5 to 1 vote, to grant almost five hundred thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Friends of L&N Depot for a trolley project. “They have close to 300,000 people that visit...
WBKO
WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s an award presented to members of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association who have earned perpetual membership and recognition because of the quality and longevity of their service. This service is not just to their station, but to their community and Kentucky broadcasting. WBKO is...
WBKO
The 32nd annual Bowling Green International Festival returns at Circus Square Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 32nd annual Bowling Green International Festival took place earlier today, September 24th, in Circus Square Park. Every year, on the last Saturday of September, many people from many cultures come together to celebrate their heritage and inform others about their traditions. It was filled...
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud in Hardin County!
Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
WBKO
Thief hits WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
WBKO
Med Center Health announces annual charity ball
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center Health Foundation has announced this year’s 18th Annual Charity Ball, “The Ball of the Year” benefiting The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic, will be held Nov. 12 at Sloan Convention Center. “We are excited to host the Charity...
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
WBKO
The 2nd annual Hot Rod Ultra happening inside of Bowling Green Ballpark
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you ever run a marathon inside of a baseball stadium?. The second annual Hot Rod Ultra is going on until 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, September 25th, inside of the home of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Runners have up to 24 hours to...
WBKO
Humane Society takes half off cat adoption fees after $3,350 donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for some feline friendship, you may want to look at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. WTFlorida Racing, O-Town Racing, and Osmo Tires donated $3,350 to the Humane Society. The money comes from the Betty White challenge, where groups raise money...
WBKO
Fine fall weather continues!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marvelous! Fair skies and mild temperatures will continue through the week. The motherlode of a cool fall air mass settles in for midweek. Expect plenty of sun by day and clear skies at night. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the 70s with some places not warming out of the 60s Wednesday! Lows at night will be our chilliest since April, bottoming out mainly in the 40s.
WBKO
Feels like Fall this Monday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another crisp and cool start to the day today. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s to start, so grab a light sweater to head out for the day! Through this afternoon, highs make it to the mid 70s. The week ahead...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
WBKO
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
WBKO
A Wonderful Week of Weather!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was breezy and warm, but cooler temperatures are coming as we enter a new work week. The week ahead will be arguably our nicest one in a long time! Each day through Friday will feature lots of sunshine with mainly clear skies each night. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s each day with lows in the 40s Monday through Thursday nights.
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
wvih.com
Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
k105.com
Semi trailer buckles, closing Salt River Road
A semi trailer buckled as it left a Leitchfield business Wednesday night, closing Salt River Road for about two-and-a-half hours. Wednesday night at approximately 7:45, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Bart Glenn and Missy Skaggs responded to the 1000 block of Salt River Road after the trailer of a Majors Transit tractor-trailer, carrying a load of cardboard, buckled as it left Core-Mark.
