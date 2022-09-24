ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Central boys, Laurel girls win big at Amend Park

BILLINGS--Billings Central and Laurel are two teams commonly associated with the best in Class A soccer. They both have been a pretty dominant force over the past couple of years and on Saturday they clashed at Amend Park. First up were the boys, Central scored three goals in the first...
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to Billings

BILLINGS — The Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to the Magic City for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The weeklong event is expected to attract between 5,000-7,000 teams and ropers come from all over the country along with Mexico and Canada said Dennis Tryan, president of the Wrangler Team Roping Championships.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB golfer Dawson Strobel finishes 2nd at SMU Invitational

DUPONT, Wash. — Golfer Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings placed second Saturday at the Saint Martin's Invitational. which wrapped up Saturday at The Home Course. Strobel shot 139 (66-73) to finish second to Simon Fraser's Aidan Goodfellow, who finished at 138 (68-70). Strobel tied for the tournament high...
DUPONT, WA
KULR8

Adessa Lundberg leads way for Montana State Billings golfers

DUPONT, Wash. — Adessa Lundberg shot a career-best 36-hole total 159 over the weekend as Montana State Billings' women placed eighth at the Saint Martin's Invitational women's golf tournament. Lundberg shot an 80 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday. She finished in a tie for 18th in the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Rocky rolls over MSU-Northern 56-0

BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College rolled on Saturday afternoon, blowing out winless MSU-Northern 56-0. George Tribble got the start for the Battlin' Bears in place of Nate Dick. Tribble went 15-22 for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Trae Henry caught two of those touchdowns, hauling in three total catches for 82 yards.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings battles to draw in men's, women's soccer

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Junior League of Billings hosts monthly free laundry day for community

BILLINGS, Mont. - You may not realize the small yet enormous difference that access to cleaning services makes in peoples' lives. The Junior League of Billings hopes to give back to the local community with its monthly free laundry day and hopefully remind residents of the comfort that clean clothes can provide.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings

Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE

