Cayler Ellingson's former North Dakota high school holds moment of silence at Homecoming football game

Florida AG Ashley Moody issues dire warning on Hurricane Ian: 'This could be the storm we've feared'
North Dakota community members describe Cayler Ellingson as an 'exceptional child' with bright future ahead
Community members in North Dakota are reeling over the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, and say that he was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to mowing down Ellingson in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 in a 911 call made after the incident, according to an affidavit. The two were at a local bar's street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, before the incident happened, and Brandt alleged that he got into a "political argument" with Ellingson, who he alleged was part of a "Republican extremist group." North Dakota officials have said that neither of Brandt's allegations are true.
Miss North Dakota is on her way to the Miss USA Stage
Native Americans do not refer to their regalia as costumes, so she is excited to share the meaning behind the jingle dress with others at the competition.
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of North Dakota
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in North Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida: What to know about the major storm
Hurricane Ian is taking aim at Cuba and Florida this week. The Category 3 storm is bringing hurricane-force winds, mudslides and a life-threatening storm surge to western Cuba. Where is the storm now?. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio, where 50,000 people were evacuated. According to...
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Most Obsessed Beauty Procedure?
The most popular at-home cosmetic treatment or professional cosmetic treatment in North Dakota.
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
gowatertown.net
North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)
BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
One Major Change In North Dakota’s Duck Season You Need To Know
All signs point to a better waterfowl season in 2022-23.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
Lane departures is a leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota
Enhanced safety features proven to reduce these types of crashes continue to be implemented on roads across the state. These features include longitudinal delineators, curved warning signs, cable median barriers, and edge and center-line rumble strips.
Navy Pier 3 year old: Boy allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan in Chicago dies
A 3-year-old Illinois boy has died from his injuries six days after his aunt allegedly pushed him off of Chicago's Navy Pier into Lake Michigan. Cook County Medical Examiner records confirm that the toddler died shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The boy was identified as Josiah Brown, according to Fox 32 Chicago.
North Dakota cops say 'no evidence' Cayler Ellingson was 'Republican extremist' or death 'involved politics'
Police in North Dakota said that there's "no evidence" showing that politics were involved in the incident where Shannon Brandt, according to an affidavit, admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV, leaving the teenager dead. Brandt, 41, is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide, as well as...
West Virginia 12-year-old's body found in Ohio River
The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy's body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp in Huntington, Fuller told news outlets.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provides update as Hurricane Ian prompts evacuations, National Guard deployment
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday warned residents to take all necessary precautions against as what is expected to be the storm of the century, Hurricane Ian, approaches the Coast of Florida. The governor's update came as St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said its terminal will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday due...
How Often Do North Dakotans Fake it? Sick Days That Is
North Dakota is considered one of the hardest working states but do we fake sick days?
North Carolina officials release 911 call as search for suspect continues in Lyric Woods, Devin Clark murders
Orange County officials in North Carolina have released the 911 call from a witness who came across the bodies of deceased 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark on Sept. 17. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that they had a petition for a 17-year-old suspect's arrest, but state and...
