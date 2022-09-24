Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Related
KVUE
Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
Harry Styles' Night One In Austin Had Massive Pit Lines That Took Over The City (VIDEOS)
Harry Styles began his six-night residency in the Texas state capital on Sunday, and the line of fans ready to pile in the pit section was utterly massive. The "As It Was" singer has brought 'Harry's House' to Austin, Texas' Moody Center for a spell, and a thousand concertgoers lined the sidewalks of the University of Texas campus in hopes of getting a spot in the general admission section for a good view of the musician Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Venardos Circus at Moontower Saloon
The circus has come to Austin. Venardos Circus will be at Moontower Saloon in South Austin until October 2 and tickets are on sale now.
365thingsaustin.com
Austin Mediterranean Festival
Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
do512.com
Harry Styles is Coming to Austin
Harry Styles is moving to Austin... Temporarily. He has a week's worth of shows at the Moody Center. Still, that's several days' worth of downtime between shows for him to explore Austin. Many famous people can't get enough of Austin, and so many end up putting down roots after they visit, so who knows? Maybe after a dip into Barton, or a run on the trail, Harry Styles might move here after all. In the meantime, here's where you might be able to spot him around town.*
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Pumpkins, Broadway, marching bands and live music
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has all the details on events happening across Central Texas, including Broadway in Austin's production of Tony-winning musical "Hadestown", the second annual Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, the Bands of America Austin regional marching band championship, and the Bastrop Music Festival.
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
Slushed now serving up to-go daiquiris in Pflugerville
Slushed is the latest addition to the Pflugerville Office Park on FM 685. (Amy Bryant/Community Impact Newspaper) To-go daiquiri shop Slushed opened Sept. 16 in the Pflugerville Office Park at 1202 FM 685, Ste. A6, Pflugerville. The business offers takeout frozen alcoholic daiquiris and jello shots in a variety of flavors. 512-969-3067. www.facebook.com/slushedaustin.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox7austin.com
Oktoberfest at Easy Tiger
Oktoberfest is in full swing at Easy Tiger, with drink specials, specialty breads, pretzels and sweets, and fun events for all. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow talks with head dough puncher David Norman about the event happening at all three Easy Tiger locations this weekend.
Eater
South Austin Pasta Truck Will Open Italian Restaurant in North Austin
South Austin Italian food truck Artipasta is opening a new pasta restaurant this year in North Austin. The new spot will be found at 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road within the Linc in the Highland neighborhood starting sometime in late October. Right now, the physical northern Artipasta is working as...
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park closes to public as preparations for ACL 2022 begin
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park was buzzing Monday morning, but not with runners and dog walkers. Crews were putting up fences and taking care of other preparations ahead of the massive annual production known as the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL). The Great Lawn is shut down to the...
fox7austin.com
State-of-the-art gaming facility on University of Texas campus
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new amenity on the Forty Acres that is a gamer's dream. It's called the Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge, and it features desktops, laptops, and a multiplayer console area. It's a place for amateurs and pros alike to use elite gaming resources for training, competing, and...
austinmonthly.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar, and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
Thrillist
Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin
We all love chatting with friends at a nice bar, but it’s also fun to get a drink when everyone has something to do. There are plenty of bars that have a dartboard or some dirty Jenga blocks, but many spots in town offer more unique experiences. Whether you’re looking to play board games, video games, or a full game of volleyball—here are some of our favorite spots to both get a drink and play games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Comments / 1