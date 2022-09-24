ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
Narcity USA

Harry Styles' Night One In Austin Had Massive Pit Lines That Took Over The City (VIDEOS)

Harry Styles began his six-night residency in the Texas state capital on Sunday, and the line of fans ready to pile in the pit section was utterly massive. The "As It Was" singer has brought 'Harry's House' to Austin, Texas' Moody Center for a spell, and a thousand concertgoers lined the sidewalks of the University of Texas campus in hopes of getting a spot in the general admission section for a good view of the musician Sunday.
365thingsaustin.com

Austin Mediterranean Festival

Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
do512.com

Harry Styles is Coming to Austin

Harry Styles is moving to Austin... Temporarily. He has a week's worth of shows at the Moody Center. Still, that's several days' worth of downtime between shows for him to explore Austin. Many famous people can't get enough of Austin, and so many end up putting down roots after they visit, so who knows? Maybe after a dip into Barton, or a run on the trail, Harry Styles might move here after all. In the meantime, here's where you might be able to spot him around town.*
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Pumpkins, Broadway, marching bands and live music

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has all the details on events happening across Central Texas, including Broadway in Austin's production of Tony-winning musical "Hadestown", the second annual Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, the Bands of America Austin regional marching band championship, and the Bastrop Music Festival.
Community Impact Austin

Slushed now serving up to-go daiquiris in Pflugerville

Slushed is the latest addition to the Pflugerville Office Park on FM 685. (Amy Bryant/Community Impact Newspaper) To-go daiquiri shop Slushed opened Sept. 16 in the Pflugerville Office Park at 1202 FM 685, Ste. A6, Pflugerville. The business offers takeout frozen alcoholic daiquiris and jello shots in a variety of flavors. 512-969-3067. www.facebook.com/slushedaustin.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Oktoberfest at Easy Tiger

Oktoberfest is in full swing at Easy Tiger, with drink specials, specialty breads, pretzels and sweets, and fun events for all. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow talks with head dough puncher David Norman about the event happening at all three Easy Tiger locations this weekend.
Eater

South Austin Pasta Truck Will Open Italian Restaurant in North Austin

South Austin Italian food truck Artipasta is opening a new pasta restaurant this year in North Austin. The new spot will be found at 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road within the Linc in the Highland neighborhood starting sometime in late October. Right now, the physical northern Artipasta is working as...
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park closes to public as preparations for ACL 2022 begin

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park was buzzing Monday morning, but not with runners and dog walkers. Crews were putting up fences and taking care of other preparations ahead of the massive annual production known as the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL). The Great Lawn is shut down to the...
fox7austin.com

State-of-the-art gaming facility on University of Texas campus

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new amenity on the Forty Acres that is a gamer's dream. It's called the Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge, and it features desktops, laptops, and a multiplayer console area. It's a place for amateurs and pros alike to use elite gaming resources for training, competing, and...
Thrillist

Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin

We all love chatting with friends at a nice bar, but it’s also fun to get a drink when everyone has something to do. There are plenty of bars that have a dartboard or some dirty Jenga blocks, but many spots in town offer more unique experiences. Whether you’re looking to play board games, video games, or a full game of volleyball—here are some of our favorite spots to both get a drink and play games.
