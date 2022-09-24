ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Town of South Boston, others awarded funds through Recreational Trails Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration has awarded seven trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program, including a project in South Boston. The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
Lynchburg, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Danville, VA
WSET

Lynchburg City Council to consider returning millions to taxpayers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One Lynchburg City Council member is submitting a proposal that would return millions to homeowners. Jeff Helgeson is the council member planning to present this proposal Tuesday. Helgeson is the Chairman of the City Council's Finance Committee. He wants to return nearly $5M in excess...
LYNCHBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
Virginia Mercury

Two former election officials file federal lawsuits against Nottoway County

Nottoway County’s former election registrar and one of her assistants have filed separate federal lawsuits claiming they were wrongfully fired from the elections office last year and should be reinstated to their old jobs. The pair of suits, which both name several county boards and local officials as defendants, were filed last week by Angela […] The post Two former election officials file federal lawsuits against Nottoway County appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Hud#Linus Realestate
WFXR

Virginia polling districts have been redrawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'A step to boosting sustainability:' Roanoke airport wins environmental award

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) won an environmental award for efforts made to increase sustainable infrastructure. In February, ROA finished a multi-year effort aimed at replacing its entire airfield electrical system with new lights, airfield electric cable and LED-based Constant Current Regulators. The new LED...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WSET

Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy