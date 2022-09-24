Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center opens new Appomattox office to expand health care in the region
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has cut the ribbon and opened its doors to the newly-established Appomattox office, located at 624 Jones St. on Monday morning. BRMC said it has been working alongside the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) to open the brand-new building...
WSET
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Department of Education's revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group says students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on Sept. 27....
Virginia senator calls NYT investigation into Bon Secours 'troubling'
The New York Times investigation alleges Bon Secours is failing to use the savings to help underserved populations, putting new scrutiny on the program.
WSET
Town of South Boston, others awarded funds through Recreational Trails Program
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration has awarded seven trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program, including a project in South Boston. The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Lynchburg City Council to consider returning millions to taxpayers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One Lynchburg City Council member is submitting a proposal that would return millions to homeowners. Jeff Helgeson is the council member planning to present this proposal Tuesday. Helgeson is the Chairman of the City Council's Finance Committee. He wants to return nearly $5M in excess...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
WSET
'This is the law' | Youngkin tells schools they should comply with new transgender policy
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Monday, the 30-day public comment period started on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new proposed school policy that impacts transgender and nonbinary students. Right now, many school districts allow students to choose which pronouns they use, which bathrooms and locker rooms they use and which...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin donates third-quarter salary to veteran-run non-profit in Stafford, Va.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited a veteran-run non-profit organization in Stafford, Va. Monday afternoon. The reason for the visit became more of a surprise after Gov. Youngkin announced a huge donation to the GCubed Community Services efforts. Gov. Youngkin...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSET
Virginia Rural Health Assoc. calls Youngkin's transgender guidelines 'troubling'
(WSET) — The Virginia Rural Health Association said it is troubled by the new guidelines announced by Governor Youngkin that address parental rights for transgender students. VRHA said it remains committed to the health and well-being of all rural Virginians, inclusive of mental health. VRHA launched its Pride of...
WSET
Fraudsters steal food stamps, cash assistance benefits from hundreds of Marylanders
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — For a Baltimore mom with three kids, the bad news came on Sept. 2. “I woke up, I went to the ATM, [and] they said I had insufficient funds,” said Elizabeth Baltierra. She said within hours of her monthly Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits...
WSET
VA NAACP disapproves of Youngkin's efforts to remove Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Conference NAACP (Virginia NAACP) disapproves of Governor Youngkin's efforts to remove the Commonwealth from participation in the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Commonwealth joined the RGGI with the purpose to lower carbon dioxide emissions and mandated proceeds generated from RGGI...
Two former election officials file federal lawsuits against Nottoway County
Nottoway County’s former election registrar and one of her assistants have filed separate federal lawsuits claiming they were wrongfully fired from the elections office last year and should be reinstated to their old jobs. The pair of suits, which both name several county boards and local officials as defendants, were filed last week by Angela […] The post Two former election officials file federal lawsuits against Nottoway County appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia polling districts have been redrawn
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
WSET
'A step to boosting sustainability:' Roanoke airport wins environmental award
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) won an environmental award for efforts made to increase sustainable infrastructure. In February, ROA finished a multi-year effort aimed at replacing its entire airfield electrical system with new lights, airfield electric cable and LED-based Constant Current Regulators. The new LED...
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
Accreditation results released for Virginia public schools: Where does your child’s school stand?
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
Advocates say Central Virginia is seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes
As the days become shorter and it gets darker earlier, pedestrians in Central Virginia face increased dangers.
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Comments / 0