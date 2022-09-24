Read full article on original website
WSET
Gleaning for the World collects donations in Lynchburg for hurricane victims
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gleaning for the World is still collecting donations for hurricane victims outside of Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Volunteers will be on-site Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m accepting items and monetary donations. Suggested donation items include:. Cleaning supplies. Trash...
WSET
"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
WSET
'It means everything.' Well-known Lynchburg leader elevated to Bishop at his church
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A figurehead in the Lynchburg community is taking on a new role and responsibility in his church. Dozens gathered at Providence Transformation Church International on Sunday in celebration of Reverend Dr. James Coleman's elevation to the title of Bishop. "This elevation service means a lot...
smithmountainlake.com
The Discovery Shop celebrates 18 years and nearly $4 million raised
The Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake is inching toward $4 million in money raised for the American Cancer Society. The major milestone is expected to be hit sometime next month, just a few weeks after the popular store celebrated its 18th anniversary serving the community. A celebration was held...
WSET
'Pause in silent reverence:' Vinton War Memorial grounds holding private event
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Vinton Police Department said that the Town of Vinton has a celebration of life private event on Sunday. This private event will occur at the Vinton War Memorial grounds. Police said during the celebration, a traditional military three-riffle volley salute will occur, this will...
WSET
Town of South Boston, others awarded funds through Recreational Trails Program
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration has awarded seven trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program, including a project in South Boston. The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate...
WSLS
Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
WSET
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department showed 'The Day Academy' children their station
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department showed children around their station Monday morning. The children were from the "Day Academy". "We appreciate the goodies and the cards!" said the department. Captain Roth, Firefighter EMT Bibb, and Firefighter EMT Kipley showed the children around...
WSET
Some Martinsville residents weigh in on the possible demolition of the Paradise Inn
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some who live in the West End neighborhood in Martinsville see the old Paradise Inn as an eyesore, while others feel it's a part of their history that should stay. "It means family, it means to mother and father, children, it means everybody coming together...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center opens Appomattox office
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center opened a new health care office in Appomattox County on Monday. The facility will mostly offer primary care to adults, but will also have some behavioral health and dental services. Previously a group home, the building was gutted in order...
WSET
'A complete success:' Virginia 10 Miler celebrates 48th annual run
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia 10 Miler featured over 3,000 runners and walkers this morning and over 1,000 volunteers. It was the 48th Annual 10 Miler to take place here in the Hill City. Jeff Fedorko is the Race Director for the 10 Miler and he said that...
WSET
Lynchburg's First Watch Daytime Cafe open to customers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new restaurant for brunch lovers to enjoy in the Hill City!. First Watch on Timberlake Road opened its doors to the Lynchburg community Monday morning. Camden Clark is the general manager of the new location. He said they offer almost every breakfast item...
WSET
Gabe's department store opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a savvy shopper, you're in for a treat! Gabe's department store in Lynchburg is now open for business. It's located in the old Burlington Coat Factory building at 2110 Wards Road. This one-stop-shop has something for everyone including:. Clothing,. Home décor,. Kitchen...
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
WSET
Food, family, fun: 'Get Downtown' returns to the Hill City after two-year break
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular family-friendly event in the Hill City is returning after a brief hiatus this weekend. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) said Lynchburg’s favorite street festival, "Get Downtown," returns after a two-year break on Saturday, October 1 from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. The...
WSET
Temperature Tests! Experiment demonstrates how colors impact temperature
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Science Behind Severe Weather is here and Tuesday is Day Two of experiments. If you’ve ever worn a black shirt on a sunny day, then you know: dark hues absorb and store more heat compared to white colored objects. But how much more...
WSET
'A step to boosting sustainability:' Roanoke airport wins environmental award
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) won an environmental award for efforts made to increase sustainable infrastructure. In February, ROA finished a multi-year effort aimed at replacing its entire airfield electrical system with new lights, airfield electric cable and LED-based Constant Current Regulators. The new LED...
WSET
Hidden camera found in Danville Walmart family bathroom
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever felt like you were being watched while in a fitting room or bathroom? If you've ever been inside the family restroom at the Danville Walmart, that feeling may have been the reality. On Monday the Danville Police Department received a tip from...
WSET
Try it! Experiment uses a balloon to demonstrate how air pressure works
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Science Behind Severe Weather is here and Monday is Day One of experiments. Here is one the whole family can do at home using household objects. This experiment demonstrates how air pressure works. Air pressure is super important in meteorology as it affects wind, which is the movement of air.
