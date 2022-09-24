ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Gleaning for the World collects donations in Lynchburg for hurricane victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gleaning for the World is still collecting donations for hurricane victims outside of Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Volunteers will be on-site Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m accepting items and monetary donations. Suggested donation items include:. Cleaning supplies. Trash...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
smithmountainlake.com

The Discovery Shop celebrates 18 years and nearly $4 million raised

The Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake is inching toward $4 million in money raised for the American Cancer Society. The major milestone is expected to be hit sometime next month, just a few weeks after the popular store celebrated its 18th anniversary serving the community. A celebration was held...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Danville, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Altavista, VA
WSET

Town of South Boston, others awarded funds through Recreational Trails Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration has awarded seven trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program, including a project in South Boston. The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSLS

Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Volunteers#Nonprofit Organization#God#The U S Territory#Blessing Bucket Program#Convoy Of Hope
WSET

Blue Ridge Medical Center opens Appomattox office

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center opened a new health care office in Appomattox County on Monday. The facility will mostly offer primary care to adults, but will also have some behavioral health and dental services. Previously a group home, the building was gutted in order...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg's First Watch Daytime Cafe open to customers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new restaurant for brunch lovers to enjoy in the Hill City!. First Watch on Timberlake Road opened its doors to the Lynchburg community Monday morning. Camden Clark is the general manager of the new location. He said they offer almost every breakfast item...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Charities
WSET

Gabe's department store opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a savvy shopper, you're in for a treat! Gabe's department store in Lynchburg is now open for business. It's located in the old Burlington Coat Factory building at 2110 Wards Road. This one-stop-shop has something for everyone including:. Clothing,. Home décor,. Kitchen...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'A step to boosting sustainability:' Roanoke airport wins environmental award

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) won an environmental award for efforts made to increase sustainable infrastructure. In February, ROA finished a multi-year effort aimed at replacing its entire airfield electrical system with new lights, airfield electric cable and LED-based Constant Current Regulators. The new LED...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Hidden camera found in Danville Walmart family bathroom

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever felt like you were being watched while in a fitting room or bathroom? If you've ever been inside the family restroom at the Danville Walmart, that feeling may have been the reality. On Monday the Danville Police Department received a tip from...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Try it! Experiment uses a balloon to demonstrate how air pressure works

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Science Behind Severe Weather is here and Monday is Day One of experiments. Here is one the whole family can do at home using household objects. This experiment demonstrates how air pressure works. Air pressure is super important in meteorology as it affects wind, which is the movement of air.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy