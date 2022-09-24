ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Steps KHSD is taking to prevent opioid, fentanyl, drug overdoses

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uetIu_0i87a1Ae00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid a growing concern of reports of overdoses and hospitalizations among students , the Kern High School District released information about steps it is taking to prevent drug overdoses.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, KHSD said there have been “a few potential overdoses” on campuses in several Kern County school districts reported this school year.

KHSD stated several steps it is taking to prevent overdoses.

13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school

KHSD officials said the district’s Student Behavior and Supports Department has made over 40 presentations to students, staff, and parents on the dangers of substance abuse. The district has also said staff has been educated on how to identify students who may be under the influence and how to respond to it as well as identifying students who may be using opiates.

Staff throughout the district has also been trained on the use of Narcan, KHSD said in the release Friday. KHSD is also providing drug counseling opportunities at school sites and referring students and families to outside resources.

Officials also provided steps parents and others can take to prevent drug overdoses:

  • If you are concerned about someone at-risk of opioid overdose, carry the medication naloxone, aka Narcan. Narcan is available without a prescription at most pharmacies in Kern County.
  • If you see any pills, do not touch them. You should call law enforcement to remove them.
  • Parents should speak with their children to know the risks of buying or sharing prescription medications and that pills — including counterfeit Oxycodone, Percocet, and pills containing fentanyl — are out there.
  • Anyone who sees the pills are asked to contact law enforcement.
  • You can contact the Mental Health & Substance Use Access & Assessment Hotline at 888-818-1115 to get help for someone who may be dealing with substance abuse.

As of July 6, Kern County has had 83 fentanyl overdose deaths, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Narcan saves 5 KHSD students from opioid overdoses since August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents are falling down a spiral of concern and worry as the Kern High School district fails to answer their questions about the opioid overdoses at North High School. The Kern High School District announced Monday evening, school nurses and police officers have administered Narcan five times at schools to children overdosing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Kern County, CA
Education
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Bakersfield, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
KGET

Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group advocating on behalf of accused murderer Wendy Howard is calling on the District Attorney’s office to drop its case, arguing she “and her daughters were physically, sexually, and verbally abused” by her former partner, the man she killed. In a release sent Monday, the group Justice For Wendy said […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Oxycodone#Naloxone#Counterfeit#Prescription Drug#Narcan
KGET

‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation

Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
KGET 17

Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim at the 6500 block of Avenue 308, in Goshen. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man arrested for arson

On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Delano correctional officer receives Medal of Valor

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano correctional officer from the North Kern State Prison in Delano received the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s highest award at the 37th Annual Medal of Valor ceremony Friday at the Creekside Community Church at 10 a.m., according to the CDCR. At the ceremony, the CDCR will recognize […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy