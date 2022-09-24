Read full article on original website
cambridgeday.com
First Amendment rights of conservative clinics needs to be addressed before a ban can be voted
First Amendment rights of conservative clinics needs to be addressed before a ban can be voted. The City Council voted unanimously to continue a hearing wrought with passionate debate about whether “limited resource pregnancy centers” actually provide options to clients or push people away from getting abortions. Tuesday’s hearing reviewed an ordinance proposing a ban of LRPCs on the basis that they engage in deceptive practices, similar to legislation that Somerville’s City Council passed in March.
Attend meetings on the ‘MassAve4’ bike lanes, Alewife, issues facing Black residents and more
Attend meetings on the ‘MassAve4’ bike lanes, Alewife, issues facing Black residents and more. Community meeting, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Residents worried about “massive tree loss” from drought are calling this meeting to urge people to, in their language, encourage city government to prepare for future droughts and heat waves; follow its Urban Forest Master Plan; reduce over-paving in plans for the Linear Park; and “plant more trees everywhere and make sure they survive.” Information or volunteer opportunities are at [email protected]. The meeting is at Danehy Park, 99 Sherman St., in Neighborhood 9 just east of Fresh Pond, taking place at the picnic tables by the Sherman Street parking lot.
Pharmacist shortage disrupts Walgreens sites, closing windows for medication unpredictably
Pharmacist shortage disrupts Walgreens sites, closing windows for medication unpredictably. Erratic pharmacy operations at two Walgreens shops in Cambridge have been worrying customers, with abrupt, intermittent closings leading state Rep. Mike Connolly to consider reporting the issue to state regulators. He talked about the issue Monday with the media. “Constituents...
