Attend meetings on the ‘MassAve4’ bike lanes, Alewife, issues facing Black residents and more. Community meeting, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Residents worried about “massive tree loss” from drought are calling this meeting to urge people to, in their language, encourage city government to prepare for future droughts and heat waves; follow its Urban Forest Master Plan; reduce over-paving in plans for the Linear Park; and “plant more trees everywhere and make sure they survive.” Information or volunteer opportunities are at [email protected]. The meeting is at Danehy Park, 99 Sherman St., in Neighborhood 9 just east of Fresh Pond, taking place at the picnic tables by the Sherman Street parking lot.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO