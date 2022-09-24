Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
The Casual Italian Restaurant Guide
Here, we’re specifically discussing the casual, neighborhood Italian spot. These aren't places where your pasta will be topped with truffles. They're reliable restaurants where you can eat some reasonably priced spaghetti on a Tuesday night or roll in with a group of six and not blow $100 on dinner. Checkered tablecloths and bottles of house red wine ahead.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
brownstoner.com
Construction of Long-Contested Affordable Housing in Broadway Triangle Poised to Begin
After more than a decade of wrangling that likely precipitated the downfall of at least one powerful Brooklyn politician, the city is finally moving ahead with building low-income housing in five buildings across three city-owned sites in the area known as Broadway Triangle. Behind the green construction fence at 88...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market can’t shake slump
Someone wake up the Brooklyn luxury market when September ends. Summer may have come and passed, but after a small rebound last week, only eight homes — three condos and five houses — asking at least $2 million went into contract last week, according to a Compass report. That’s just one more than the 2022 low reached three weeks ago.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
FORCIBLE TOUCHING INCIDENTS THROUGHOUT BROOKLYN: The New York City Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in tracking down an individual believed to be connected with a series of forcible touching incidents in several Brooklyn neighborhoods. The incidents took place from Sunday, August 28 through Tuesday, August 30; and again from September 8-10, within the 66th Precinct (Borough Park, Kensington and Midwood), the 72nd Precinct (Windsor Terrace and Sunset Park); the 67th Precinct (East Flatbush and Remsen Village); the 88th Precinct (Fort Greene and Clinton Hill) and the 90th Precinct (Williamsburg).
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Huge city role in Crown Heights to modernize the Children’s Museum
CROWN HEIGHTS – The Brooklyn Children’s Museum revealed on Monday the completion of a $7.8 million renovation on the institution’s auditorium. The new multipurpose and sleek facility can accommodate 162 seats, with 12 on the mezzanine. The project began in Sept. 2020 and was designed by Studio Joseph under DDC’s Project Excellence Program.
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
NYS Music
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A story of what we do for love
Oh, the things we do for love. Take Mike Stankovich for example. His love for the restaurant business saw him bussing tables at Benjamin’s restaurant back in 1996. “It has been a life long endeavor, working in the food industry,” the 42-year-old told the Brooklyn Eagle. Stankovich lived...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
With month-long event, Sunset Park gets a ‘deep dive’ into underground infrastructure
For emergency workers, first responders, utility workers and contractors, knowledge about the spatial arrangement of subsurface waste and water systems, electricity and gas service, transit tunnels and more is crucial for fast, effective and safe response. On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, the UNUM (Unification for Underground Resilience Measures) consortium will...
therealdeal.com
Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season
With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
travelnoire.com
Traveling On The Train In NYC? Here Are Some Tips From A Local
I’ve been taking the train in New York City since middle school, which is further back in my history than I care to admit. The city, the world really, has changed a lot since then. After September 11, 2001, train passengers were repeatedly advised “if you see something, say something,” which is still encouraged 21 years later.
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Dim Sum Garden in NYC
The place is bright with few booths that I admit are not that comfortable…The way it works is that you will mark with a pen your selection and the dishes will come as they are ready. One of the original dishes is their sampler that is beautifully presented in a wooden tray that separates 9 big dim sum, vegetarian and non vegetarian, 2 of them being dessert. The dim sum are quite large, so worth the $21.99 for this and I love the fact that the menu describes each of them. For instance, for roasted duck dumpling, it says: “Roasted duck dumplings was first created by the Cantonese Chef that wanted to combine Peking duck (roasted duck) with dim sum. It was made from diced roasted duck skin and meat, mixed with chopped carrot, celery and other mixed vegetable for more decent texture”.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Hidden Hilltop Oasis,’ $6.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “turn-of-the-century storybook home is perfectly placed in the gated seclusion of 1.31 lush acres. A grand foyer welcomes you to the timeless 10,814-square-foot interior, where nine bedrooms and seven baths await.
