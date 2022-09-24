Read full article on original website
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Mom whose body was found in Georgia woods seemed 'not afraid' in security video, authorities say
A Georgia mom whose naked, partly burned body was found in the woods this month was last seen at a dollar store and appeared to be "calm and not afraid of anything," authorities said Monday. Deborrah Collier, 59, of Athens, was captured in security video at a Family Dollar in...
