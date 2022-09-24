ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, WI

BBB, Summit Credit Union hosting ‘Shredfest’ in Cottage Grove Saturday morning

By Site staff
 3 days ago
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — People looking to safely get rid of some old documents containing personal information will have a chance to do so Saturday thanks to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB and Summit Credit Union are hosting “Shredfest” from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Summit’s headquarters off Interstate 94 in Cottage Grove. Documents people bring will be shredded free of charge.

The event helps people protect themselves from identity theft.

“Fraudsters can open credit cards in your name, they can steal your identity, they can basically become you and act as you and open accounts in your name and get those statements sent to them instead of you,” Tiffany Schultz, the regional director for the BBB, said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there were more than 650,000 identity theft reports made nationwide in 2020. Of those, more than 5,000 were in Wisconsin.

