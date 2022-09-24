TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it moves towards Florida this week. Here’s how to find your evacuation zone, as counties begin to issue orders. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) before making landfall again. Tropical storm-force winds were expected in Florida late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO